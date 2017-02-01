"Serving the State's Largest City"

Huntington Overdoses Spike; Elephant Drug Here

Feb 1 2017 - 3:01pm Updated 9 hours ago

Drug overdoses are "getting worse" said Gordon Merry, executive director of the Cabell County Emergency Medical Service.

Merry reported 32 overdoses in the week of Jan 22-28, 2017, which has "doubled" since last year.

Marshall School of Medicine receives $1.3 million grant for health care in coal-impacted counties

Feb 1 2017 - 3:32am Updated 10 hours ago

Richard D. Crespo, Ph.D., professor and longtime researcher in the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has received a $1.3 million federal grant to continue health care work in coal-impacted communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY: City of Huntington Tells What Led to Budget Crisis & Layoffs

Feb 1 2017 - 3:23am Updated 11 hours ago

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the city's budget deficit that have been presented to city officials in recent days:

1.) How did these budget difficulties occur?

ANSWER: There are three primary issues that have led to this year's budget deficit.

Auditor Could Render City Performance Evaluation

Jan 31 2017 - 11:28am

A state legislator has revealed that the state auditor can render a "performance evaluation" for entities within the State of WV to "see if taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and efficiently," a post from Kelli Sobonya said.

She has asked Huntington City Council to pass a resolution requesting an evaluation in light of the public safety layoffs authorized last week.

“Band of Gold” Superstar Freda Payne Pays Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

Jan 31 2017 - 5:52am Updated 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, WV – Celebrated R&B and jazz vocalist Freda Payne will heat up the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to pay tribute to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald, for Ella's centennial celebration! 2017 would've been Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday.

Attorney General DeWine Warns of “Can You Hear Me” Calls Reported in Ohio

Jan 31 2017 - 5:49am Updated 1 day ago

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine  warned that since Friday, several Ohioans have reported suspicious calls from callers asking “Can you hear me?”  

Similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick consumers into responding "Yes" and using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill.

Heads Up Pet Rescue Announced

Jan 31 2017 - 5:39am Updated 1 day ago
SynTech Creative of Huntington, WV is proud to announce the newest addition to the Heads Up family of alerting systems entitled "Heads Up Pet Rescue" (HUPR). This new system will allow animal care individuals and organizations, such as AARF, Boyd County Animal Shelter, ASAP (who will post for Huntington Cabell/Wayne), One by One Animal Advocates, and Little Victories.

Huntington Road and Waterline Repairs

Jan 31 2017 - 5:33am Updated 1 day ago

Road closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31:

Walk-in services scaled back at State Tax Department locations

Jan 31 2017 - 4:00am Updated 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Effective immediately walk-in services at West Virginia State Tax Department locations across the state are being scaled back because of budgetary and staffing constraints.

Mason County man pleads guilty to bringing weapon on cane into Huntington federal courthouse

Jan 31 2017 - 3:52am Updated 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mason County man who was caught by court security with a weapon while entering the Sidney L. Christie United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington in April 2016 pleaded guilty , according to United States Attorney Carol Casto. Sidney Huddleston, III, 69, of Apple Grove, entered his guilty plea to attempted possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal court facility.

Detroit man pleads guilty to federal heroin crime committed in Huntington

Jan 31 2017 - 3:48am Updated 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man pleaded guilty  to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jimmy Cheatham, also known as "Shoe," 25, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for heroin conspiracy

Jan 31 2017 - 3:45am Updated 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who conspired with others to distribute heroin in Mason County between 2013 and 2014 was sentenced  to three years and nine months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Anthony D. Latham, 25, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Marshall School of Medicine recognizes Jerome Puryear Jr., M.D.

Jan 31 2017 - 3:41am Updated 1 day ago

Jerome Puryear Jr., M.D., is a 1997 graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and a practicing interventional and diagnostic neuroradiologist at Kettering Network Radiology Inc. in Kettering, Ohio.

RCBI to announce first participants in its Ten50 Business Accelerator

Jan 31 2017 - 3:37am Updated 1 day ago

The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) will announce the first participants of Ten50 – West Virginia's Business Accelerator – at its downtown Huntington facility at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge

Jan 30 2017 - 9:14am Updated 2 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman found with heroin after police responded to a shooting call at her residence in 2015 pleaded guilty  to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Amanda Mae Smith, 33, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Annual Carter G. Woodson Soul Food Feast to be held Feb. 5

Jan 30 2017 - 5:12am Updated 2 days ago

The Marshall University Center for African American Students will host the traditional Carter G. Woodson annual Soul Food Feast at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Memorial Student Center's John Marshall Dining Room.

OUT OF BOX: Go Fund Me Challenge Seeks to Help Laid off HPD and HFD members

Jan 30 2017 - 5:08am Updated 2 days ago

These eleven Huntington Police Officers started their career with the City of Huntington Police Department not even a year ago. Some have only been at the Police Academy for 3 weeks.

The Go Fund Me Petition states:

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Davis Planning Recall Petition

Jan 30 2017 - 4:58am Updated 2 days ago
I have asked the Governor for an audit.  We have no response.

I will begin immediately to form a committee of citizens to begin a petition for recall.

CORRECTION: Probationary Firefighters Laid Off --- Who They Are

Jan 30 2017 - 4:43am Updated 2 days ago

IAFF local 289 president, Ray Canafax, and the Executive Board of the IAFF wanted readers to meet the men who the administration regarded as "just numbers" in their immediate lay off:

Statement from President Gilbert regarding Trump executive order

Jan 29 2017 - 2:49am Updated 3 days ago

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert this evening released the following statement:

