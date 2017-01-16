Two Possession Arrests, Two Warrants Executed by Huntinton Police Huntington Police have arrested a man in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace at about 10:15 a.m. Jan 14 on four charges including possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer, stalking, and B & E auto. At 8:09 p.m. they charge a man in the 500 block of 31st Street with possession of a controlled substance. Read more

Final Performances of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Circus in May 2017 Ellenton, Fla. – Feld Entertainment Inc., parent company of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® and the world's largest producer of live family entertainment, announced today that the iconic 146-year-old circus would hold its final performances later this year. Ringling Bros.®' two circus units will conclude their tours with their final shows at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., on May 7, and at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 21, 2017.

Huntington Police Net Eleven Individual Arrests Jan. 13 & Early Hours of Jan. 14 Huntington Police netted eleven individual arrests on 29 charges in a time frame from Jan. 13 at 12:35 a.m. in the 2200 block of Marcum Terrace for wanton endangerment and receiving and transferring stolen property to a malicious assault on Jan. 14 at 4:02 a.m. in the 200 block of Norway Avenue.

Secretary Kiss returning to private sector CHARLESTON, W.VA. – West Virginia Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Robert S. Kiss will be leaving the agency to return to the private sector next week.

'MUsic Mondays' resume for spring semester Jan. 23; topic is 'How Do We Understand Music?' The Marshall University School of Music will present the first lecture of the spring MUsic Mondays series Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The spring series, titled "Music and Communication," investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener's and the composer's viewpoint.

Marshall to be home of Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition, Festival Beginning in 2018, Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia will be home to the Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition. The new triennial event was announced by Marshall President Jerome Gilbert Jan. 6 at The Jazz Education Network Conference in New Orleans.

Together We Rise Working Together Event Comes to HHS Together We Rise: A Community Conversation on Race, will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington High School cafeteria (1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV). Light refreshments will be served.

BREAKING: Fire Damages Apartment Building Overnight on Fourth Avenue Firefighters contained an apartment building fire in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue which was reported about 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. All residents escaped injury. A rear apartment sustained heavy damage.

Huntington Police Make 15 Arrests on 25 Charges Huntington Police officers made 15 arrests in a period covering Jan. 10 @ 11:47 p.m. to Jan. 12 @12:14 a.m. As previously reported four women were arrested for first and second offense prostitution at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 4th Street, the intersection of 6th Street and 6th Avenue, the intersection of W. 5th Avenue and W. Tenth Street, and W. 7th Avenue and W. Fourth Street. Two of the women each face an additional charge: One for a fugitive from justice and another for execution of a warrant.

Attorney General Morrisey Files Suit Against Largest Residential Housing Business in West Virginia MORGANTOWN —West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the state's largest residential landlord charged its tenants numerous fees in violation of the state's consumer protection law.

FIRST LOOK: Updated Select Movie Times "La La Land" , an old styled Hollywood musical of an aspiring actress and dedicated jazz musician chasing dreams in L.A., took seven out of seven Golden Globe nominations including a win for Best Musical/Comedy. Within days, the musical gained eleven nominations from the EE British Academy Film Awards (Bafats).

Attorney General Morrisey Seeks Triple Damages, Maximum Fine in Paving Antitrust Case CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sued 11 asphalt and paving companies Wednesday alleging their violations of the state's Antitrust Act caused taxpayers enormous harm.

Huntington Police Search for Two 7-11 Thieves Huntington Police continue searching for two men who allegedly robbed the 7/11 Convenience Store in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue. The initial dispatch came about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. A photo released by Marshall University shows two suspects in dark clothing. One of them wore red pants. The Marshall University Police Department joined HPD in search for the suspects.

Huntington Public Safety Committee to Discuss Concealed Weapons Jan. 19 Huntington City Council's Public Safety Committee hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19 @ 5 p.m. to discuss a proposed ordinance restricting firearms in municipal buildings.

State Ballet Theater of Russia Brings Enchanting Cinderella Performance to Keith Albee The State Ballet Theater of Russia returns to the Keith Albee Jan. 24 for a performance of Cinderella. This beloved ballet will be set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, with choreography by Vladimir Vasiliev. With the full-length ballet being presented in two acts, it tells the story of a timeless fairytale loved by many while being one of the most magical and hopeful of storybook ballets.