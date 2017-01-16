Jan 16 2017 - 4:23am
Updated 6 hours ago
Huntington Police have arrested a man in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace at about 10:15 a.m. Jan 14 on four charges including possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer, stalking, and B & E auto. At 8:09 p.m. they charge a man in the 500 block of 31st Street with possession of a controlled substance. Read more
Jan 16 2017 - 12:48am
Updated 6 hours ago
Ellenton, Fla. – Feld Entertainment Inc., parent company of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® and the world’s largest producer of live family entertainment, announced today that the iconic 146-year-old circus would hold its final performances later this year. Ringling Bros.®’ two circus units will conclude their tours with their final shows at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., on May 7, and at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 21, 2017. Read more
Jan 15 2017 - 7:06am
Updated 6 hours ago
Huntington Police netted eleven individual arrests on 29 charges in a time frame from Jan. 13 at 12:35 a.m. in the 2200 block of Marcum Terrace for wanton endangerment and receiving and transferring stolen property to a malicious assault on Jan. 14 at 4:02 a.m. in the 200 block of Norway Avenue. Read more
Jan 15 2017 - 5:39am
Updated 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, W.VA. – West Virginia Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Robert S. Kiss will be leaving the agency to return to the private sector next week. Read more
Jan 14 2017 - 3:59am
Updated 2 days ago
The Marshall University School of Music will present the first lecture of the spring MUsic Mondays series Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The spring series, titled “Music and Communication,” investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener’s and the composer’s viewpoint. Read more
Jan 14 2017 - 3:55am
Updated 2 days ago
Beginning in 2018, Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia will be home to the Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition. The new triennial event was announced by Marshall President Jerome Gilbert Jan. 6 at The Jazz Education Network Conference in New Orleans. Read more
Jan 14 2017 - 3:51am
Updated 2 days ago
Marshall University’s Kappa Phi chapter of Beta Alpha Psi has been recognized internationally as a Superior Chapter. Read more
Jan 14 2017 - 3:43am
Updated 2 days ago
Together We Rise: A Community Conversation on Race, will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington High School cafeteria (1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV). Light refreshments will be served. Read more
Jan 13 2017 - 6:14am
Updated 3 days ago
Firefighters contained an apartment building fire in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue which was reported about 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. All residents escaped injury. A rear apartment sustained heavy damage. Read more
Jan 13 2017 - 5:41am
Updated 2 days ago
Huntington Police officers made 15 arrests in a period covering Jan. 10 @ 11:47 p.m. to Jan. 12 @12:14 a.m. As previously reported four women were arrested for first and second offense prostitution at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 4th Street, the intersection of 6th Street and 6th Avenue, the intersection of W. 5th Avenue and W. Tenth Street, and W. 7th Avenue and W. Fourth Street. Two of the women each face an additional charge: One for a fugitive from justice and another for execution of a warrant. Read more
Jan 13 2017 - 4:44am
Updated 3 days ago
MORGANTOWN —West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the state’s largest residential landlord charged its tenants numerous fees in violation of the state’s consumer protection law. Read more
Jan 13 2017 - 4:43am
Updated 3 days ago
"La La Land" , an old styled Hollywood musical of an aspiring actress and dedicated jazz musician chasing dreams in L.A., took seven out of seven Golden Globe nominations including a win for Best Musical/Comedy. Within days, the musical gained eleven nominations from the EE British Academy Film Awards (Baftas). Read more
Jan 13 2017 - 12:40am
Updated 3 days ago
Marshall University and West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster will host a West Virginia Economic Recovery Summit on Friday in Huntington. Read more
Jan 13 2017 - 12:37am
Updated 3 days ago
Marshall University will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with scheduled events on Jan. 16 and 17. Read more
Jan 12 2017 - 5:21am
Updated 4 days ago
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sued 11 asphalt and paving companies Wednesday alleging their violations of the state’s Antitrust Act caused taxpayers enormous harm. Read more
Jan 12 2017 - 4:29am
Updated 4 days ago
Huntington Police continue searching for two men who allegedly robbed the 7/11 Convenience Store in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue. The initial dispatch came about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. A photo released by Marshall University shows two suspects in dark clothing. One of them wore red pants.
The Marshall University Police Department joined HPD in search for the suspects. Read more
Jan 12 2017 - 3:04am
Updated 4 days ago
The Fresno State Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing announced West Virginia author Rachel Rinehart as the winner of the 2016 Philip Levine Prize for Poetry book contest, which includes a $2,000 award and publication of her first book, “The Church in the Plains.” Read more
Jan 11 2017 - 4:06am
Updated 5 days ago
Huntington City Council's Public Safety Committee hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19 @ 5 p.m. to discuss a proposed ordinance restricting firearms in municipal buildings. Read more
Jan 11 2017 - 4:05am
Updated 5 days ago
The State Ballet Theater of Russia returns to the Keith Albee Jan. 24 for a performance of Cinderella.
This beloved ballet will be set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, with choreography by Vladimir Vasiliev. With the full-length ballet being presented in two acts, it tells the story of a timeless fairytale loved by many while being one of the most magical and hopeful of storybook ballets. Read more
Jan 11 2017 - 3:47am
Updated 5 days ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio- Stuart's Opera House presents the 13th annual Nelsonville Music Festival, June 1-4, 2017 at Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. The first round of lineup announcements for NMF17 includes: Ween (Saturday, June 3), Emmylou Harris (Sunday, June 4), Rodriguez, Son Volt, Parquet Courts, Twin Peaks, Sara Watkins, Big Thief, Honeyhoney, Margaret Glaspy, Sallie Ford, Mothers, Ron Gallo, Marisa Anderson, Hellnaw, Weedghost, and Aaron Michael Butler with the Tied for 5th Percussion Group. Read more