Huntington Police Make Six Saturday Arrests on Multiple Charges Huntington Police made six arrests Saturday , Feb. 4 (including one in the early hours of Feb. 5) . The individuals faces 13 separate charges.

Commissioner Moats to retire from West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Ronald M. Moats, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner, will retire later this month following 28 years of service to the citizens of West Virginia.

Petition for Constitutional Amendment on Crime Victims Bill of Rights Certified (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—The Ohio Attorney General's Office certified the petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would add the Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights.

Attorney General DeWine Seeks Action to Protect Ohio, U.S. Jobs from Crippling Regulation (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine sent a letter to the Vice President, Senate Majority Leader, and Speaker of the House asking them to take all available measures to prevent a federal rulemaking from crippling the U.S. manganese ferroalloys industry. Ohio has one of the two remaining U.S. producers of manganese ferroalloys, which are used in the production of steel.

President Trump: Making America Safe Again The President Took Action After Putting Iran "On Notice" For Provocative Action In Violation Of Its International Obligations

Don't Drive Impaired; There ARE Other Options Charleston, WV – Football fans across the U.S. will celebrate America's most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, February 5. For many, the celebration will include drinking alcohol.

FIRST LOOK: Rings Warning: This review may have a biased. It's the first big screen movie I've watched since the concussion after effects. Go easy on me. I likely did with it too. Watching a cursed video tape which brings on death within seven days has been the franchise premise. The characters have been vulnerable and in reactive avoidance moods. By contrast, Julie (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz ) has a proactive fighting approach when Holt (Alex Roe) falls in with some paranormal experimenters and views the dreaded tape in college.

January revenue collections $18 million below estimate CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for January of $401.1 million that were nearly $18 million below estimate.

North Carolina drug dealer sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A North Carolina heroin dealer was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Adam Denson, 29, of Gastonia, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.

Guatemalan national pleads guilty to immigration crime CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Guatemalan national pleaded guilty to an immigration crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto.

Marshall to host satellite location of climate engagement workshop Feb. 9 Marshall University's geography department will host the satellite location of the Northeast Regional Climate Engagement Workshop for the 4th National Climate Assessment next week. The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in room 402 of the Drinko Library on the Huntington campus.

NovakTalks founder and CEO to visit Marshall during Hazing Prevention Week Kim Novak, a former fellow of the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse and Violence Prevention, will be on the Huntington campus Feb. 12-15 during Marshall University's Hazing Prevention Week.

Scarbro named associate vice president for external engagement Sara Payne Scarbro has been named associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC), effective March 1.

ARTS Presents Pulitzer & Tony Winner Glengarry Glen Ross Feb. 3 - 11 ARTS first show of the season is David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - directed by Mike Murdock - and starring Robert Hutchens, Owen Reynolds, Michael Naglee, Dylan Clark, Len Trent, Greg Morris and Simon Woods.

W.Va. AG, 20-State Coalition Urges Senate Confirmation of Judge Gorsuch to Supreme Court CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 20-state coalition in urging Senate leaders to confirm the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Humanitarian Exhibition To Be Unveiled At MAC Monongalia Arts Center is unveiling a new humanitarian exhibition in the Benedum Gallery on Friday, February 10. A group of local Morgantown students are bringing awareness to the global issue of landmines and cluster munitions using their artwork.

Tax Department stops mailing 1099 statements CHARLESTON, W.VA. – In keeping with continued efforts to save money, the West Virginia State Tax Department has ceased mailing copies of the 1099-G and 1099-INT statements that the agency has filed with the Internal Revenue Service.