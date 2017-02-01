Feb 1 2017 - 3:01pm
Updated 9 hours ago
Drug overdoses are "getting worse" said Gordon Merry, executive director of the Cabell County Emergency Medical Service.
Merry reported 32 overdoses in the week of Jan 22-28, 2017, which has "doubled" since last year. Read more
Feb 1 2017 - 3:32am
Updated 10 hours ago
Richard D. Crespo, Ph.D., professor and longtime researcher in the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has received a $1.3 million federal grant to continue health care work in coal-impacted communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Read more
Feb 1 2017 - 3:23am
Updated 11 hours ago
Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the city's budget deficit that have been presented to city officials in recent days:
1.) How did these budget difficulties occur?
ANSWER: There are three primary issues that have led to this year’s budget deficit. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 11:28am
A state legislator has revealed that the state auditor can render a "performance evaluation" for entities within the State of WV to "see if taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and efficiently," a post from Kelli Sobonya said.
She has asked Huntington City Council to pass a resolution requesting an evaluation in light of the public safety layoffs authorized last week. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 5:52am
Updated 1 day ago
HUNTINGTON, WV – Celebrated R&B and jazz vocalist Freda Payne will heat up the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to pay tribute to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald, for Ella’s centennial celebration! 2017 would’ve been Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 5:49am
Updated 1 day ago
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine warned that since Friday, several Ohioans have reported suspicious calls from callers asking “Can you hear me?”
Similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick consumers into responding “Yes” and using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 5:39am
Updated 1 day ago
SynTech Creative of Huntington, WV is proud to announce the newest addition to the Heads Up family of alerting systems entitled “Heads Up Pet Rescue” (HUPR). This new system will allow animal care individuals and organizations, such as AARF, Boyd County Animal Shelter, ASAP (who will post for Huntington Cabell/Wayne), One by One Animal Advocates, and Little Victories. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 5:33am
Updated 1 day ago
Road closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31: Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 4:00am
Updated 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Effective immediately walk-in services at West Virginia State Tax Department locations across the state are being scaled back because of budgetary and staffing constraints. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 3:52am
Updated 1 day ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mason County man who was caught by court security with a weapon while entering the Sidney L. Christie United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington in April 2016 pleaded guilty , according to United States Attorney Carol Casto. Sidney Huddleston, III, 69, of Apple Grove, entered his guilty plea to attempted possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal court facility. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 3:48am
Updated 1 day ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jimmy Cheatham, also known as “Shoe,” 25, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 3:45am
Updated 1 day ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who conspired with others to distribute heroin in Mason County between 2013 and 2014 was sentenced to three years and nine months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Anthony D. Latham, 25, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 3:41am
Updated 1 day ago
Jerome Puryear Jr., M.D., is a 1997 graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and a practicing interventional and diagnostic neuroradiologist at Kettering Network Radiology Inc. in Kettering, Ohio. Read more
Jan 31 2017 - 3:37am
Updated 1 day ago
The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) will announce the first participants of Ten50 – West Virginia’s Business Accelerator – at its downtown Huntington facility at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Read more
Jan 30 2017 - 9:14am
Updated 2 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman found with heroin after police responded to a shooting call at her residence in 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Amanda Mae Smith, 33, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more
Jan 30 2017 - 5:12am
Updated 2 days ago
The Marshall University Center for African American Students will host the traditional Carter G. Woodson annual Soul Food Feast at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Memorial Student Center’s John Marshall Dining Room. Read more
Jan 30 2017 - 5:08am
Updated 2 days ago
These eleven Huntington Police Officers started their career with the City of Huntington Police Department not even a year ago. Some have only been at the Police Academy for 3 weeks.
The Go Fund Me Petition states: Read more
Jan 30 2017 - 4:58am
Updated 2 days ago
I have asked the Governor for an audit. We have no response.
I will begin immediately to form a committee of citizens to begin a petition for recall. Read more
Jan 30 2017 - 4:43am
Updated 2 days ago
IAFF local 289 president, Ray Canafax, and the Executive Board of the IAFF wanted readers to meet the men who the administration regarded as "just numbers" in their immediate lay off: Read more
Jan 29 2017 - 2:49am
Updated 3 days ago
Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert this evening released the following statement: Read more