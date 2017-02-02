ARTS Presents Pulitzer & Tony Winner Glengarry Glen Ross Feb. 3 - 11 ARTS first show of the season is David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - directed by Mike Murdock - and starring Robert Hutchens, Owen Reynolds, Michael Naglee, Dylan Clark, Len Trent, Greg Morris and Simon Woods. Read more

W.Va. AG, 20-State Coalition Urges Senate Confirmation of Judge Gorsuch to Supreme Court CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 20-state coalition in urging Senate leaders to confirm the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read more

Humanitarian Exhibition To Be Unveiled At MAC Monongalia Arts Center is unveiling a new humanitarian exhibition in the Benedum Gallery on Friday, February 10. A group of local Morgantown students are bringing awareness to the global issue of landmines and cluster munitions using their artwork. Read more

Tax Department stops mailing 1099 statements CHARLESTON, W.VA. – In keeping with continued efforts to save money, the West Virginia State Tax Department has ceased mailing copies of the 1099-G and 1099-INT statements that the agency has filed with the Internal Revenue Service. Read more

Shelly’s World: Picnic à la February I want to invite you to a picnic. It will take place on a cliff overlooking an ocean so tantalizingly blue that your heart will sigh, your knees will knock, and your soul will swoon into a satisfying sea of content. Read more

FIRST LOOK: Updated Select Movie Times Before the second look into the inner darkness of Christian Grey , a cursed video tape that leads to death lures viewers into "Rings" and a science fiction twist tells of "The Space Between Us," focusing on the first human born on Mars traveling as a teen to the green planet Earth, where he will meet a world full of people. Read more

Troy Brown Returns for Huntington Celebrity Event Cabell-Huntington Hospital presents Chip's Celebrity Bingo with Troy Brown on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center. Read more

Mexican national pleads guilty in Huntington to federal drug crime HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mexican national pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Moises Gamboa, 52, of Rocky Point, Mexico, entered his guilty plea to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana. Read more

Knight recognized as January Resident of the Month Chad J. Knight, M.D., has been selected as the first Resident of the Month for 2017, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Read more

Huntington Overdoses Spike; Elephant Drug Here Drug overdoses are "getting worse" said Gordon Merry, executive director of the Cabell County Emergency Medical Service. Merry reported 32 overdoses in the week of Jan 22-28, 2017, which has "doubled" since last year. Read more

Marshall School of Medicine receives $1.3 million grant for health care in coal-impacted counties Richard D. Crespo, Ph.D., professor and longtime researcher in the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has received a $1.3 million federal grant to continue health care work in coal-impacted communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Read more

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY: City of Huntington Tells What Led to Budget Crisis & Layoffs Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the city's budget deficit that have been presented to city officials in recent days: 1.) How did these budget difficulties occur? ANSWER: There are three primary issues that have led to this year’s budget deficit. Read more

Auditor Could Render City Performance Evaluation A state legislator has revealed that the state auditor can render a "performance evaluation" for entities within the State of WV to "see if taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and efficiently," a post from Kelli Sobonya said. She has asked Huntington City Council to pass a resolution requesting an evaluation in light of the public safety layoffs authorized last week. Read more

“Band of Gold” Superstar Freda Payne Pays Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald HUNTINGTON, WV – Celebrated R&B and jazz vocalist Freda Payne will heat up the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to pay tribute to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald, for Ella’s centennial celebration! 2017 would’ve been Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday. Read more

Attorney General DeWine Warns of “Can You Hear Me” Calls Reported in Ohio (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine warned that since Friday, several Ohioans have reported suspicious calls from callers asking “Can you hear me?” Similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick consumers into responding “Yes” and using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill. Read more

SynTech Creative of Huntington, WV is proud to announce the newest addition to the Heads Up family of alerting systems entitled "Heads Up Pet Rescue" (HUPR). This new system will allow animal care individuals and organizations, such as AARF, Boyd County Animal Shelter, ASAP (who will post for Huntington Cabell/Wayne), One by One Animal Advocates, and Little Victories. Read more

Walk-in services scaled back at State Tax Department locations CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Effective immediately walk-in services at West Virginia State Tax Department locations across the state are being scaled back because of budgetary and staffing constraints. Read more

Mason County man pleads guilty to bringing weapon on cane into Huntington federal courthouse HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mason County man who was caught by court security with a weapon while entering the Sidney L. Christie United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington in April 2016 pleaded guilty , according to United States Attorney Carol Casto. Sidney Huddleston, III, 69, of Apple Grove, entered his guilty plea to attempted possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal court facility. Read more