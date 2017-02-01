Huntington Overdoses Spike; Elephant Drug Here Drug overdoses are "getting worse" said Gordon Merry, executive director of the Cabell County Emergency Medical Service. Merry reported 32 overdoses in the week of Jan 22-28, 2017, which has "doubled" since last year. Read more

Marshall School of Medicine receives $1.3 million grant for health care in coal-impacted counties Richard D. Crespo, Ph.D., professor and longtime researcher in the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has received a $1.3 million federal grant to continue health care work in coal-impacted communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Read more

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY: City of Huntington Tells What Led to Budget Crisis & Layoffs Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the city's budget deficit that have been presented to city officials in recent days: 1.) How did these budget difficulties occur? ANSWER: There are three primary issues that have led to this year’s budget deficit. Read more

Auditor Could Render City Performance Evaluation A state legislator has revealed that the state auditor can render a "performance evaluation" for entities within the State of WV to "see if taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and efficiently," a post from Kelli Sobonya said. She has asked Huntington City Council to pass a resolution requesting an evaluation in light of the public safety layoffs authorized last week. Read more

“Band of Gold” Superstar Freda Payne Pays Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald HUNTINGTON, WV – Celebrated R&B and jazz vocalist Freda Payne will heat up the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to pay tribute to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald, for Ella’s centennial celebration! 2017 would’ve been Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday. Read more

Attorney General DeWine Warns of “Can You Hear Me” Calls Reported in Ohio (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine warned that since Friday, several Ohioans have reported suspicious calls from callers asking “Can you hear me?” Similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick consumers into responding “Yes” and using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill. Read more

Heads Up Pet Rescue Announced SynTech Creative of Huntington, WV is proud to announce the newest addition to the Heads Up family of alerting systems entitled "Heads Up Pet Rescue" (HUPR). This new system will allow animal care individuals and organizations, such as AARF, Boyd County Animal Shelter, ASAP (who will post for Huntington Cabell/Wayne), One by One Animal Advocates, and Little Victories. Read more

Walk-in services scaled back at State Tax Department locations CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Effective immediately walk-in services at West Virginia State Tax Department locations across the state are being scaled back because of budgetary and staffing constraints. Read more

Mason County man pleads guilty to bringing weapon on cane into Huntington federal courthouse HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mason County man who was caught by court security with a weapon while entering the Sidney L. Christie United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington in April 2016 pleaded guilty , according to United States Attorney Carol Casto. Sidney Huddleston, III, 69, of Apple Grove, entered his guilty plea to attempted possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal court facility. Read more

Detroit man pleads guilty to federal heroin crime committed in Huntington HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jimmy Cheatham, also known as “Shoe,” 25, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more

Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for heroin conspiracy HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who conspired with others to distribute heroin in Mason County between 2013 and 2014 was sentenced to three years and nine months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Anthony D. Latham, 25, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. Read more

Marshall School of Medicine recognizes Jerome Puryear Jr., M.D. Jerome Puryear Jr., M.D., is a 1997 graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and a practicing interventional and diagnostic neuroradiologist at Kettering Network Radiology Inc. in Kettering, Ohio. Read more

RCBI to announce first participants in its Ten50 Business Accelerator The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) will announce the first participants of Ten50 – West Virginia’s Business Accelerator – at its downtown Huntington facility at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Read more

Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman found with heroin after police responded to a shooting call at her residence in 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Amanda Mae Smith, 33, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Davis Planning Recall Petition I have asked the Governor for an audit. We have no response. I have asked the Governor for an audit. We have no response. I will begin immediately to form a committee of citizens to begin a petition for recall. Read more

CORRECTION: Probationary Firefighters Laid Off --- Who They Are IAFF local 289 president, Ray Canafax, and the Executive Board of the IAFF wanted readers to meet the men who the administration regarded as "just numbers" in their immediate lay off: Read more