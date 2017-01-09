Jan 9 2017 - 4:51am
Updated 4 hours ago
Neither cold nor snow prevented the Huntington Police Department from making eleven arrests (on twelve charges) Saturday, Jan. 7. Four were drug related. Read more
Jan 9 2017 - 1:00am
Updated 13 hours ago
The Marshall University Choral Union’s semester of lively music making will begin Jan. 9, with rehearsals each Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Smith Recital Hall. Read more
Jan 9 2017 - 12:55am
Updated 14 hours ago
Huntington City Council meets Monday, Jan. 9 in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. A short agenda has been released for the 7:30 p.m. meeting which will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Work Session. Read more
Jan 8 2017 - 8:20am
Updated 4 hours ago
Everyone who has watched "Breakfast at Tiffany's" recognizes how brilliant the performance of Audrey Hepburn was as good time girl Holly Golightly. Writer Truman Capote said of the 1961 film that he wanted Marilyn Monroe in the role believing Hepburn having been too "queenly" as baroness heritage for the dirt poor Texas girl role.He even spoke about a never produced 80s remake which would have cast Jodie Foster. Read more
Jan 8 2017 - 7:02am
Updated 1 day ago
Multiplexes have continued to bask in the popularity of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" during January . The spin-off debuted in mid-December. However, it's receiving pressure this weekend from "Hidden Figures" and "Sing." Read more
Jan 7 2017 - 6:00am
Updated 2 days ago
(LISBON, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Columbiana County Prosecutor Robert Herron announced that an Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 9:58pm
Updated 2 days ago
A shooting incident has been reported at Fort Lauderdale's airport. Five deaths have been reported along with eight injuries. The airport is closed. All roads have been shut and the facility evacuated. One shooter is in custody. CNN now reporting suspect in the army and of an altercation prior to landing.
Jan 6 2017 - 4:30pm
Updated 2 days ago
(FREMONT, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a lawsuit against two telemarketing groups accused of running a work-from-home scheme. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 3:26pm
Updated 4 hours ago
The "Trump Girl" from Fantastic Sams invites hair stylists to executives to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday , Jan. 20 at Schlotzsky's, 844 Fourth Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m. The location has been altered due to complaints.
"Trump ran a grassroots red, white and blue campaign ," explained Linda Eddy. "He loves America and the American people. He will put America first [unlike career politicians] that say what you want to hear and don't mean it. They have their legacy, their family, their library, and money first." Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 2:00pm
Updated 3 days ago
Joseph and Karen McDonie have established a scholarship with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for future medical students. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 7:04am
Updated 3 days ago
Two Cabell County Schools students, who happen to be brothers, recently took top honors in a West Virginia robotics competition and will soon be proudly representing the state in national competition.
Team “AshBots”, made up of Ramsey and J.R. Ash, took top honors at the West Virginia First Lego League State Robotics Championship, which was conducted December 3, 2016 at Fairmont State University. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 3:07am
Updated 3 days ago
(XENIA, OH) -- Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer today announced that the skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Spring Valley Township in Greene County last year have been identified as a missing Florida woman, Tiffany Dawn Chambers. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 3:03am
Updated 3 days ago
PIPESTEM, W.Va. – Pipestem Resort State Park is offering a three-day lifeguard training course Jan. 20 - 22, 2017. The classes will be conducted in the McKeever Lodge indoor pool. Class times will be held 5:30 - 10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday; and conclude at 7 p.m. Sunday. The class is limited to 15-20 individuals. Preregistration is required. The course cost of $200 per person includes classes and materials. Overnight accommodation is available at McKeever Lodge or state park cabins. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 3:01am
Updated 3 days ago
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against a Raleigh County pharmacy alleges it provided nearly 5 million doses of highly addictive prescription painkillers in just seven years amid significant competition. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 2:59am
Updated 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH – A jury in Columbus awarded plaintiff Kenneth Vigneron $10.5 million in punitive damages from DuPont for the company’s conscious disregard for the plaintiff’s health. The punitive damages are awarded in addition to the $2 million in compensatory damages awarded by the same jury on December 21, 2016. Keep Your Promises advisor Harold Bock issued a statement on behalf of the campaign applauding the jury’s punitive damages award: Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 2:57am
Updated 3 days ago
CHARLESTON: After six years in business, Aronfield Agency, a full-service creative marketing and advertising agency, has opened an office inside the Atlas Building at 1031 Quarrier Street in downtown Charleston. Read more
Jan 6 2017 - 2:47am
Updated 3 days ago
WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) reintroduced his resolution to protect black lung benefits when Obamacare is replaced, saying Congress must reaffirm its commitment to providing for our miners who become ill due to their work. Read more
Jan 5 2017 - 4:00am
Updated 3 days ago
Members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue making four arrests and seizing crack cocaine, digital scales, and cash. Read more
Jan 5 2017 - 2:36am
Updated 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Sissonville man was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jacob Reed, 43, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Read more
Jan 5 2017 - 2:25am
Updated 4 days ago
I want to tell you about my friend Jackie. For a long time, she has been a steadfast colleague. I think about her, and I don’t think about her, in the same way that I think (or not) about other happy constants in my life:
Mornings? Hello pink and purple sunrise.
Coffee? Hello robust explosion of caffeine. Read more