Statement from President Gilbert regarding Trump executive order Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert this evening released the following statement: Read more

The Green Book’s Calvin Ramsey to showcase historical Huntington locations Marshall University will host a documentary screening and discussion by critically acclaimed playwright and author, Calvin Alexander Ramsey, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Memorial Student Center’s room BE-5. Read more

Police Searching for Murder Suspect Arrest warrants have been issued for a Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Huntington. Read more

Rep. Jenkins Asks new WV transportation secretary to remember, fund critical highway projects throughout Third District WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) has asked new West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith to prioritize much-needed, long-delayed highway projects throughout the Third Congressional District. Read more

WV Secretary of State’s Office Already at Work Cleaning Up Voter Rolls CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Midweek, President Donald Trump followed through on a campaign promise to investigate voter fraud throughout the country. President Trump stated his intent for a major investigation into voter fraud problems, tweeting his interest in fair, clean elections and accurate voter registration. Read more

Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and The Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents Go Red For Women Huntington, West Virginia—To raise awareness among local women that heart disease is their #1 health threat, the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with Saint Mary’s Medical Center and Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. presents Go Red For Women. The event will be February 3, 2017, 5:30 pm, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV. Reception immediately following. Read more

REFERENCE: Rules of Huntington City Council As a matter of public interest, HNN has provided a copy of the RULES of Huntington City Council. These pertain to speaking at work sessions (at council member request) and properly barring a disruptive individual from a meeting. Read more

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayor Steve Told HNN in Nov 2016 Expenses "Under Budget" Huntington's financial crisis has now led to police and fire layoffs, but a few days prior to the November election, Mayor Steve Williams told HNN in a typed response regarding persistent informed sources expressing anxieties about the budget: STEVE WILLIAMS: "Tony, ... I'm not familiar with any of the other things you are asking me to comment on. Our revenues are on track and our expenses are being strictly managed to be under budget." Read more

West Virginia business owners sentenced to prison for failing to pay employment taxes WASHINGTON – Two Wayne County, West Virginia business owners were sentenced to prison today for failing to pay over employment taxes, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Carol Casto for the Southern District of West Virginia. Read more

Huntington Employees --- Police, Fire , Others --- Let Go by Mayor; Paving Cancelled Mayor Steve Williams authorized reductions in force and operations costs in the Huntington Police and Fire departments on Thursday, Jan. 26, to address a projected $4.8 million budget deficit for this fiscal year. The cuts announced Thursday are projected to reduce the deficit to approximately $2.2 million. Read more

Third Grader’s Compelling Story Helps Fight Drug Abuse CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes a third-grader’s heart wrenching story will succeed in convincing every parent and resident across the state to think twice before abusing prescription painkillers. Read more

FIRST LOOK: Updated Select Movie Times Likely everyone in the Oscar universe has made their own uplifting comment about the surprise romantic musical with tap dancing that has picked up 14 Academy Award nominations. That resurrects thoughts of Fred and Ginger's ten year partnership. And, it's encouragement that a romantic film has once again connected with an audience. Read more

Attorney General Morrisey Applauds President Trump’s Advancement of the Keystone XL Pipeline CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded President Donald Trump’s executive action to advance the Keystone XL pipeline. Read more

Former Council Chair Agrees with Audit Request Scott Caserta, former chairman of Huntington City Council and former three term councilman, has agreed with a proposal by former Mayoral candidate, Steve Davis, asking for a state audit of Huntington's finances. Read more

The Oscar nominations have been announced and the reinvention of the Hollywood musical, "La La Land," has tied a record receiving 14 nominations. Previously, "All Above Eve" and "Titanic" received 14 nominations. Science fiction thriller, "The Arrival" and the African American coming of age story, "Moonlight" received eight nominations a piece.

Huntington Moves to Electronic Bidding Process In an effort to make the solicitation process more efficient and cost effective for vendors, the City of Huntington has adopted an electronic bidding process for all types of solicitations. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.bidexpress.com. Read more

Cross Lanes man pleads guilty to federal drug crime CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Cross Lanes man who sold drugs while on federal supervised release pleaded guilty to a heroin charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Darrell Spicer, 60, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more

Presidential Memorandum Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement MEMORANDUM FOR THE UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE SUBJECT: Withdrawal of the United States from the

Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations

and Agreement It is the policy of my Administration to represent the American people and their financial well-being in all negotiations, particularly the American worker, and to create fair and economically beneficial trade deals that serve their interests. Read more