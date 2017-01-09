Snowy Saturday Doesn't Stop Controlled Substance Arrests Neither cold nor snow prevented the Huntington Police Department from making eleven arrests (on twelve charges) Saturday, Jan. 7. Four were drug related. Read more

Community-based choral union rehearsals begin Monday, Jan. 9 The Marshall University Choral Union’s semester of lively music making will begin Jan. 9, with rehearsals each Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Smith Recital Hall. Read more

Huntington Council Agenda Short, Does Not Include Security Matter Huntington City Council meets Monday, Jan. 9 in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. A short agenda has been released for the 7:30 p.m. meeting which will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Work Session. Read more

Capote Wanted Marilyn Monroe, not Hepburn for "Breakfast at Tiffany's" Everyone who has watched "Breakfast at Tiffany's" recognizes how brilliant the performance of Audrey Hepburn was as good time girl Holly Golightly. Writer Truman Capote said of the 1961 film that he wanted Marilyn Monroe in the role believing Hepburn having been too "queenly" as baroness heritage for the dirt poor Texas girl role.He even spoke about a never produced 80s remake which would have cast Jodie Foster. Read more

Golden Globes Opens Hollywood Award Season Multiplexes have continued to bask in the popularity of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" during January . The spin-off debuted in mid-December. However, it's receiving pressure this weekend from "Hidden Figures" and "Sing." Read more

Columbiana County Woman Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Dead Voter Registrations (LISBON, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Columbiana County Prosecutor Robert Herron announced that an Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County. Read more

Multiple Deaths Following Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport A shooting incident has been reported at Fort Lauderdale's airport. Five deaths have been reported along with eight injuries. The airport is closed. All roads have been shut and the facility evacuated. One shooter is in custody. CNN now reporting suspect in the army and of an altercation prior to landing. A shooting incident has been reported at Fort Lauderdale's airport. Five deaths have been reported along with eight injuries. The airport is closed. All roads have been shut and the facility evacuated. One shooter is in custody. CNN now reporting suspect in the army and of an altercation prior to landing.

Telemarketers Accused of Running Work-from-Home Scheme, Faking Amazon Affiliation (FREMONT, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a lawsuit against two telemarketing groups accused of running a work-from-home scheme. Read more

LOCATION CHANGE: Inaugural Private Party Planned for Schlotzsky's The "Trump Girl" from Fantastic Sams invites hair stylists to executives to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday , Jan. 20 at Schlotzsky's, 844 Fourth Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m. The location has been altered due to complaints. "Trump ran a grassroots red, white and blue campaign ," explained Linda Eddy. "He loves America and the American people. He will put America first [unlike career politicians] that say what you want to hear and don't mean it. They have their legacy, their family, their library, and money first." Read more

McDonie family establishes Marshall School of Medicine Scholarship Joseph and Karen McDonie have established a scholarship with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for future medical students. Read more

Team “AshBots” Wins West Virginia Robotics Competition: Will Represent State at National Competition this April Two Cabell County Schools students, who happen to be brothers, recently took top honors in a West Virginia robotics competition and will soon be proudly representing the state in national competition. Team “AshBots”, made up of Ramsey and J.R. Ash, took top honors at the West Virginia First Lego League State Robotics Championship, which was conducted December 3, 2016 at Fairmont State University. Read more

Greene County Jane Doe Identified as Missing Florida Woman and Homicide Victim (XENIA, OH) -- Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer today announced that the skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Spring Valley Township in Greene County last year have been identified as a missing Florida woman, Tiffany Dawn Chambers. Read more

Lifeguard training class at Pipestem Resort State Park, Jan. 20-22, 2017 PIPESTEM, W.Va. – Pipestem Resort State Park is offering a three-day lifeguard training course Jan. 20 - 22, 2017. The classes will be conducted in the McKeever Lodge indoor pool. Class times will be held 5:30 - 10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday; and conclude at 7 p.m. Sunday. The class is limited to 15-20 individuals. Preregistration is required. The course cost of $200 per person includes classes and materials. Overnight accommodation is available at McKeever Lodge or state park cabins. PIPESTEM, W.Va. – Pipestem Resort State Park is offering a three-day lifeguard training course Jan. 20 - 22, 2017. The classes will be conducted in the McKeever Lodge indoor pool. Class times will be held 5:30 - 10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday; and conclude at 7 p.m. Sunday. The class is limited to 15-20 individuals. Preregistration is required. The course cost of $200 per person includes classes and materials. Overnight accommodation is available at McKeever Lodge or state park cabins. Read more

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Third Pharmacy In Less Than A Month CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against a Raleigh County pharmacy alleges it provided nearly 5 million doses of highly addictive prescription painkillers in just seven years amid significant competition. Read more

Jury awards $10.5 million in punitive damages to plaintiff Kenneth Vigneron in DuPont C-8 case COLUMBUS, OH – A jury in Columbus awarded plaintiff Kenneth Vigneron $10.5 million in punitive damages from DuPont for the company’s conscious disregard for the plaintiff’s health. The punitive damages are awarded in addition to the $2 million in compensatory damages awarded by the same jury on December 21, 2016. Keep Your Promises advisor Harold Bock issued a statement on behalf of the campaign applauding the jury’s punitive damages award: Read more

Aronfield Agency opens Charleston office CHARLESTON: After six years in business, Aronfield Agency, a full-service creative marketing and advertising agency, has opened an office inside the Atlas Building at 1031 Quarrier Street in downtown Charleston. Read more

Rep. Jenkins introduces Bill to Protect Black Lung Benefits WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) reintroduced his resolution to protect black lung benefits when Obamacare is replaced, saying Congress must reaffirm its commitment to providing for our miners who become ill due to their work. Read more

Four Arrested in 8th Avenue Drug Raid Members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue making four arrests and seizing crack cocaine, digital scales, and cash. Read more

Sissonville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine crime CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Sissonville man was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jacob Reed, 43, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Read more