Huntington Mayor Sworn In

Dec 31 2016 - 5:22am Updated 21 hours ago
Mayor Steve Williams was sworn in for his second four-year term in office today. Retired Judge Dan O'Hanlon administered the oath of office with the mayor's wife Mary Poindexter Williams, stepdaughter Laura Urban, and brother Marc Williams present.
"Harassed" McCallister, Others Ask: Time to Change to Commission Form of Municipal Government?

Dec 30 2016 - 2:08am Updated 1 day ago

Tom McCallister and Steve Davis both ran for Mayor of Huntington. McCallister beat Davis in the primary but fell to Steve Williams in the general election.

After his arrest for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the Tuesday City Council meeting, McCallister told HNN exclusively that he's considering circulating a petition to create a new city charter.  He and Davis had expressed strong concerns to the increased Sanitary fee. McCallister projected that the garbage fee will go upward too.

Facebook Doesn’t Tell Users Everything It Really Knows About Them

Dec 31 2016 - 5:22am Updated 21 hours ago

by Julia Angwin, Terry Parris Jr. and Surya Mattu
ProPublica, Dec. 27, 2016, 8 a.m.

 

Facebook has long let users see all sorts of things the site knows about them, like whether they enjoy soccer, have recently moved, or like Melania Trump.

But the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them, including their income, the types of restaurants they frequent and even how many credit cards are in their wallets.

ProPublica Files Lawsuit Seeking Agent Orange Documents From the VA

Dec 31 2016 - 5:10am Updated 22 hours ago

by Charles Ornstein
ProPublica

ProPublica has sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, claiming the agency failed to promptly process a request for correspondence with a consultant about Agent Orange, a toxic defoliant used during the Vietnam War.

The lawsuit, filed late Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleges that the delays violated the Freedom of Information Act, a 50-year-old law whose mission is to provide the public with information about government operations.

The Agent Orange Widows Club

Dec 31 2016 - 5:07am Updated 22 hours ago

by Charles Ornstein, ProPublica, and Mike Hixenbaugh for The Virginian-Pilot Dec. 28, 2016, 8 a.m.

Pegi Scarlett had just returned from her husband's grave this past Memorial Day — the first since his death — when, on a whim, she decided to search online whether other Vietnam vets had died of the same aggressive brain cancer.

Special Organizational Council Meeting Tuesday Evening

Dec 31 2016 - 4:57am Updated 22 hours ago

Huntington City Council hold a special call 'organizational' meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Agenda items include:

Christmas Tree Dropoff

Dec 31 2016 - 4:49am Updated 22 hours ago

The City of Huntington Public Works Department has secured five locations across the city where residents can drop off their Christmas trees for free disposal. Those locations are as follows:

W.Va. AG Releases End-of-Year Review

Dec 31 2016 - 4:44am Updated 22 hours ago
CHARLESTON —West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office obtained significant wins for the state in 2016, garnering widespread support for his aggressive, multi-faceted fight against substance abuse, winning a historic stay of the Clean Power Plan at the U.S. Supreme Court and protecting West Virginia consumers with multiple enforcement actions, all accomplished with efficiency that allowed him to return millions to the state coffers. Read more
Former Mayoral Candidate Served with Protective Order Following Disorderly Conduct Arrest

Dec 31 2016 - 4:41am Updated 22 hours ago

Tom McCallister apparently pointed his finger at City Attorney Scott Damron and individuals in his office. Damron filed a restraining order against McCallister which prevented him from entering city hall ... even for expressing his Free Speech and Redress of Grievances to the legislative body.

SHELLY'S WORLD - FICTION: The Avon Lady

Dec 31 2016 - 4:40am Updated 22 hours ago

As kids, Danny and I used to place bets on when Ada's hairpiece would fall off. At dinner, it would shift to the left side of her head during the salad, and then slide toward her chin while we ate the main course. When, during dessert, thin gray strands of her own hair began to emerge from under the wig, we would gape openly while stuffing our mouths full of deep dish apple pie.

Of course, it never actually fell.

Of course, it never actually fell. Read more

DETOUR: Rt. 35 Closed between Henderson & Southside

Dec 30 2016 - 4:16am Updated 1 day ago
A tractor trailer caught fire on Rt. 35 between Henderson and Southside in Mason County. Due to it possibly  carrying a hazardous substance , a 14 mile portion of the road has been closed. Read more
BREAKING NEWS ... Huntington Police Apparently Fear 76-Year-Old Man; Hearing Jan 5 @ 1:30 p.m.

Dec 29 2016 - 4:52pm Updated 22 hours ago

Deja vu time at the Cabell County Courthouse, according to a reliable source.

Following the arrest of Tom McCallister at the Tuesday Huntington City Council meeting for disorderly conduct and obstruction of a governmental official, an officer has filed for a protective order that would prevent McCallister from exercising his First Amendment rights. The officer had a weapon on him at the time of the incident.

FIRST LOOK: Updated Select Movie Times

Dec 29 2016 - 3:49am Updated 2 days ago

 

Few schedule changes for the week beginning Dec. 30. We are updating as they come in , but most are only tweaks, no arrivals or departures.

WIDE

WIDE

  Read more

Verbal Fireworks Implode at Final 2016 Huntington City Council Meeting

Dec 28 2016 - 10:49pm Updated 22 hours ago

The Huntington City Council meeting about the sewer rate increase contained fireworks. They weren't the kind you see, but they were definitely the kind you can hear...and they were explosive.

The Huntington City Council meeting about the sewer rate increase contained fireworks. They weren't the kind you see, but they were definitely the kind you can hear...and they were explosive.

The highlight of the show was Tom McCallister getting arrested. Tom  McCallister, as he always wants to take someone outside, apparently, asked some police officers to go outside. They  responded by asking him to go to Magistrate Court with them...and he accepted. He claims officers would not permit him to re-enter the chamber as he had been called 'out of order' several times by chairman Mark Bates.

Council Moments and Swearing In IMAGES

Dec 28 2016 - 4:36am

Huntington's lame duck council sent 2016 out with a bang by passing a $10,000 raise for Mayor Steve Williams, approving a new non-exclusive franchise agreement with Comcast, and approving the 57% sewer hike after lengthy debate --- both procedural and on the merits.

What's the cost of removing trash, sludge and Improved Waste Treatment? Operations Mean 57% Sewer Increase over 3 Years

Dec 28 2016 - 12:10am Updated 3 days ago

A proposed sewer fee increase which would allow the Huntington Sanitary Board budget to grow from $12.3 million to $18.8 million over a three year period.

An average bill consists of 3,200 gallons of water consumed. The rate goes from $17.37 to $21.90. The minimum (2,000 gallons ) jumps from $13.16 to $16.60. Read more

Huntington City Charter Participating Writer Arrested Outside Council Chambers

Dec 27 2016 - 11:25pm Updated 1 day ago

Long time activist and name-calling Tom McCallister has been arrested. However, the why depends on the source.

An officer said that McCallister threatened a cop with his standard take them outside statement.  He has been charged with obstruction of a government official. A Cabell County Magistrate released him on a personal recognizance bond.

McCallister left the chambers during the 57% increase to in his words "use the bathroom." He said that officers refused to let him back in the chamber stating he had been called "out of order."

Last Huntington Council Meeting May Spur Controversy

Dec 27 2016 - 5:56pm Updated 5 days ago

Huntington City Council meets Tuesday night, Dec. 27, for the final time in 2016. Besides departures, the proposed pay raise for Mayor Steve Williams and the 57% Sanitary Fee increase likely spur differing opinions.

The agenda also includes approval of a new ten year franchise agreement with Comcast Cable. The non-exclusive franchise applies to cable tv only, not the internet. Tweaks have been added for insuring greater customer service, but the addition of an upgraded public access channel has been negotiated. Read more

Steel of WV Sues Sanitary Board, Huntington City Council; Document Downloads Available

Dec 27 2016 - 2:50pm Updated 1 day ago

Steel of West Virginia has filed a complaint in Circuit Court against the Huntington Sanitary Board and members of Huntington City Council. The suit relates to the proposed 57% increase in Sanitary fees, which is scheduled to be voted upon Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The complaint asks for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to prevent a vote on the matter.

Tim Duke, president of Steel of WV issued the following statement:

LETTER TO EDITOR: Hold Elected Officials Accountable for what we Cannot Afford

Dec 27 2016 - 5:03am Updated 4 days ago

To all the citizens of Huntington.  Let us remember some very basic facts.

All of our elected officials are simply that.

We elect these people to represent us at the various levels of our government.
If someone decides to place themselves on the ballot for any office we have the belief that they like us want what is the best for us and ourselves.

