Jan 26 2017 - 2:39am
Updated 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes a third-grader’s heart wrenching story will succeed in convincing every parent and resident across the state to think twice before abusing prescription painkillers. Read more
Jan 26 2017 - 1:37am
Updated 3 hours ago
Likely everyone in the Oscar universe has made their own uplifting comment about the surprise romantic musical with tap dancing that has picked up 14 Academy Award nominations. That resurrects thoughts of Fred and Ginger's ten year partnership. And, it's encouragement that a romantic film has once again connected with an audience. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 11:40am
Updated 1 day ago
Marshall University’s College of Science is bringing the Science Olympiad to West Virginia for its third year. The opportunity is for students in grades 6 through 12. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 6:21am
Updated 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded President Donald Trump’s executive action to advance the Keystone XL pipeline. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 5:57am
Updated 1 day ago
Scott Caserta, former chairman of Huntington City Council and former three term councilman, has agreed with a proposal by former Mayoral candidate, Steve Davis, asking for a state audit of Huntington's finances. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 5:15am
Updated 1 day ago
The Oscar nominations have been announced and the reinvention of the Hollywood musical, "La La Land," has tied a record receiving 14 nominations. Previously, "All Above Eve" and "Titanic" received 14 nominations. Science fiction thriller, "The Arrival" and the African American coming of age story, "Moonlight" received eight nominations a piece. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 4:43am
Updated 1 day ago
In an effort to make the solicitation process more efficient and cost effective for vendors, the City of Huntington has adopted an electronic bidding process for all types of solicitations. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.bidexpress.com. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 4:35am
Updated 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Cross Lanes man who sold drugs while on federal supervised release pleaded guilty to a heroin charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Darrell Spicer, 60, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 5:29am
Updated 1 day ago
MEMORANDUM FOR THE UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE
SUBJECT: Withdrawal of the United States from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations
and Agreement
It is the policy of my Administration to represent the American people and their financial well-being in all negotiations, particularly the American worker, and to create fair and economically beneficial trade deals that serve their interests.
Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 5:28am
Updated 1 day ago
One of two men shot in the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue has died. The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim has non life threatening injuries. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 4:56am
Updated 2 days ago
Huntington City Council finally heard from the public for the first time since potential devastating personnel cuts in the Huntington Police and Fire Departments became public. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 3:18am
Updated 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A former office manager at Mountain State Justice who embezzled over $1.5 million pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Kim Cooper, 55, of St. Albans, entered her guilty plea to wire fraud and tax evasion. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 2:53am
Updated 2 days ago
The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library and the Tri-State Literacy Council will have a book sale and bake sale Thursday, Feb. 2, at the downtown library, 455 9th St. Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 2:28am
Updated 2 days ago
WHEELING — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office’s involvement in breaking up a Ponzi scheme led to more than a decade in prison for a woman from Ohio. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 2:16am
Updated 2 days ago
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows: Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 2:12am
Updated 2 days ago
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order a freeze on the hiring of Federal civilian employees to be applied across the board in the executive branch. As part of this freeze, no vacant positions existing at noon on January 22, 2017, may be filled and no new positions may be created, except in limited circumstances. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 2:05am
Updated 2 days ago
Venkatesh Nadar, M.D., a former resident physician at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has pledged to endow a scholarship for medical students through the school’s Adopt a Medical Student program. Read more
Jan 23 2017 - 4:44am
Updated 3 days ago
Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum will assume responsibility in February for programs observing Black History Month at the university, with support from the following Marshall units: Academic Affairs, College of Arts and Media, John Deaver Drinko Academy, Student Affairs, Marshall Libraries, Intercultural Affairs, School of Art and Design and School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Read more
Jan 23 2017 - 2:50am
Updated 3 days ago
The Huntington Municipal Development Authority meets Monday, Jan. 23 @ 4 p.m. in Huntington City Council chambers at Huntington City Hall. Read more
Jan 23 2017 - 2:43am
Updated 3 days ago
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges residents not to be fooled by callers alleging to be grandchildren in need of help. Read more