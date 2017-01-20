UPDATED: Police, Fire Leadership Attribute Mismanagement for Possible Deep, Scary Cuts A budget crisis termed 'scary' by even Mayor Steve Williams ignited bursts of data from leaders of the Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department, and clarification from members of Huntington City Council. Read more

Huntington Sues Opioid Distributors The City of Huntington filed a lawsuit in Cabell Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 19, against three distributors of opioid drugs. "The citizens in our city, our region and our state are living a nightmare that was avoidable," Mayor Steve Williams said. "Profits have been pocketed while our community has been left with the fallout and stigma of the opioid epidemic."

Two defendants headed to prison for methamphetamine trafficking crimes CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two defendants were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a methamphetamine trafficking organization, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Joseph Cooper, 41, of Charleston and Las Vegas, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Benjamin Childers, 41, of South Charleston, was sentenced to 10 years and a month in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Marshall University launches the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum Marshall University is enhancing its reputation as a school of thought and problem solving, represented by students, faculty and staff who collaborate among themselves and with others within their community and region in search of diverse solutions to their common problems – embracing both the past and future.

Marshall Health and School of Medicine welcome new faculty physicians The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcomed four new physicians in January to its clinical practice, Marshall Health. The four faculty members bring expertise in several different specialties to the departments. The new physicians are:

Marshall University Research Receives Coal Country Grant WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that Marshall University Research Corporation has received a grant of more than $1.3 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission to train community health workers in coal counties.

Appalachian Hatchery, a Marshall University Research Corp. project, Receives $1.5 Million Grant WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that the Marshall University Research Corporation has received a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to launch a business incubator.

West Virginia GEAR UP launches Student Success Society in area high schools CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Brenda Smith, a counselor at Westside High School in Wyoming County, has been working with students for more than 30 years. Her experience has taught her that when students feel like they are part of something bigger, they are far more likely to succeed.

Secretary of State Warner Responds to Media Reports CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary Warner's vision for the office will fundamentally transform and improve its operation for citizens, voters and businesses in West Virginia. Among the initiatives underway are:

WV Young Democrats Begin Mobilizing for 2017 CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Young Democrats (WVYD) held their first "Strategy Session to take West Virginia Forward" on Monday, after Governor Jim Justice's inauguration.

LETTER: Cutting Police, Fire Wrong Options The time has come to look for a different way to operate. Cutting police and fire is not an option. I will soon be putting into motion a committee to explore the options. We are circling the drain. There is no reason to allow the fiscal nightmare at city hall to continue.

Huntington High Wellness Program Gains National Recognition A program at Huntington High School that has worked with Mayor Steve Williams to promote and provide increased health and wellness activities in the community received national recognition Wednesday, Jan. 18.

FIRST LOOK: Updated Select Movie Times "La La Land" , an old styled Hollywood musical of an aspiring actress and dedicated jazz musician chasing dreams in L.A., took seven out of seven Golden Globe nominations including a win for Best Musical/Comedy. Within days, the musical gained eleven nominations from the EE British Academy Film Awards (Baftas).

HPD Search for Blazer The Huntington Police Department is searching for this early 1990s Chevrolet Blazer, black or dark in color with alloy wheels, that is believed to belong to a suspect in a series of crimes that occurred between January 9-15 in Huntington's West End.

Marshall School of Medicine names director of addiction services Robert H. Hansen, a longtime executive leader in behavioral health and the nonprofit sector, has been named director of addiction services at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.

Huntington Police, Fire, Public Works Employees Holding News Conference on City Hall Steps Huntington has a four million dollar deficit and a crisis atmosphere looms. Except Blair Taylor, executive director of the Pension Oversight Board, told the Herald Dispatch that he informed the city on September 9, 2016 of two million in actuarial alterations. Police and Fire chiefs have , as instructed, prepared recommendations that includes layoffs. The actual number seems in flux depending on time and source. An online petition which has gathered over 1,500 signatures stated 50 firefighters and 30 police officers.

Casting Call for Huntington Feb. 4 & 5 The feature film "Choices" is now casting for multiple roles at two open auditions on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington, and on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2pm-4:30pm at the Christ Temple Church in Huntington.

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts to host Arts Business Think Tank On February 11, the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts will host the Arts Business Think Tank, a convening for West Virginian artists and arts leaders, in Flatwoods, WV. Attendees will take part in a series of discussions to address challenges to growth for small creative enterprise in the state.