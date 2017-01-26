Third Grader’s Compelling Story Helps Fight Drug Abuse CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes a third-grader’s heart wrenching story will succeed in convincing every parent and resident across the state to think twice before abusing prescription painkillers. Read more

FIRST LOOK: Updated Select Movie Times Likely everyone in the Oscar universe has made their own uplifting comment about the surprise romantic musical with tap dancing that has picked up 14 Academy Award nominations. That resurrects thoughts of Fred and Ginger's ten year partnership. And, it's encouragement that a romantic film has once again connected with an audience. Read more

Attorney General Morrisey Applauds President Trump’s Advancement of the Keystone XL Pipeline CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded President Donald Trump’s executive action to advance the Keystone XL pipeline. Read more

Former Council Chair Agrees with Audit Request Scott Caserta, former chairman of Huntington City Council and former three term councilman, has agreed with a proposal by former Mayoral candidate, Steve Davis, asking for a state audit of Huntington's finances. Read more

"La La Land" Ties Record Receiving 14 Academy Award Nominations The Oscar nominations have been announced and the reinvention of the Hollywood musical, "La La Land," has tied a record receiving 14 nominations. Previously, "All Above Eve" and "Titanic" received 14 nominations. Science fiction thriller, "The Arrival" and the African American coming of age story, "Moonlight" received eight nominations a piece. The Oscar nominations have been announced and the reinvention of the Hollywood musical, "La La Land," has tied a record receiving 14 nominations. Previously, "All Above Eve" and "Titanic" received 14 nominations. Science fiction thriller, "The Arrival" and the African American coming of age story, "Moonlight" received eight nominations a piece. Read more

Huntington Moves to Electronic Bidding Process In an effort to make the solicitation process more efficient and cost effective for vendors, the City of Huntington has adopted an electronic bidding process for all types of solicitations. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.bidexpress.com. Read more

Cross Lanes man pleads guilty to federal drug crime CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Cross Lanes man who sold drugs while on federal supervised release pleaded guilty to a heroin charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Darrell Spicer, 60, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more

Presidential Memorandum Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement MEMORANDUM FOR THE UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE SUBJECT: Withdrawal of the United States from the

Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations

and Agreement It is the policy of my Administration to represent the American people and their financial well-being in all negotiations, particularly the American worker, and to create fair and economically beneficial trade deals that serve their interests. Read more

Man Dies After Double Shooting on Huntington's Ninth Avenue One of two men shot in the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue has died. The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim has non life threatening injuries. Read more

Former office manager of Mountain State Justice pleads guilty for embezzling over $1.5 million CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A former office manager at Mountain State Justice who embezzled over $1.5 million pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Kim Cooper, 55, of St. Albans, entered her guilty plea to wire fraud and tax evasion. Read more

Library hosts book and bake sales The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library and the Tri-State Literacy Council will have a book sale and bake sale Thursday, Feb. 2, at the downtown library, 455 9th St. Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Read more

W.Va. AG Collaboration Prosecutes Ponzi Scheme, Nets Significant Prison Sentence WHEELING — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office’s involvement in breaking up a Ponzi scheme led to more than a decade in prison for a woman from Ohio. Read more

Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows: Read more

Presidential Memorandum Regarding the Hiring Freeze By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order a freeze on the hiring of Federal civilian employees to be applied across the board in the executive branch. As part of this freeze, no vacant positions existing at noon on January 22, 2017, may be filled and no new positions may be created, except in limited circumstances. Read more

Former medical resident establishes Marshall School of Medicine scholarship Venkatesh Nadar, M.D., a former resident physician at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has pledged to endow a scholarship for medical students through the school’s Adopt a Medical Student program. Read more

Black History Month to be observed in a variety of ways at Marshall Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum will assume responsibility in February for programs observing Black History Month at the university, with support from the following Marshall units: Academic Affairs, College of Arts and Media, John Deaver Drinko Academy, Student Affairs, Marshall Libraries, Intercultural Affairs, School of Art and Design and School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Read more

HMDA Meets Monday Afternoon The Huntington Municipal Development Authority meets Monday, Jan. 23 @ 4 p.m. in Huntington City Council chambers at Huntington City Hall. Read more