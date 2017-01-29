Jan 29 2017 - 2:49am
Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert this evening released the following statement: Read more
Jan 29 2017 - 2:46am
Marshall University will host a documentary screening and discussion by critically acclaimed playwright and author, Calvin Alexander Ramsey, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Memorial Student Center’s room BE-5. Read more
Jan 28 2017 - 12:17am
Arrest warrants have been issued for a Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Huntington. Read more
Jan 27 2017 - 11:52pm
WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) has asked new West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith to prioritize much-needed, long-delayed highway projects throughout the Third Congressional District. Read more
Jan 27 2017 - 11:42pm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Midweek, President Donald Trump followed through on a campaign promise to investigate voter fraud throughout the country.
President Trump stated his intent for a major investigation into voter fraud problems, tweeting his interest in fair, clean elections and accurate voter registration. Read more
Jan 27 2017 - 5:43am
Huntington, West Virginia—To raise awareness among local women that heart disease is their #1 health threat, the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with Saint Mary’s Medical Center and Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. presents Go Red For Women. The event will be February 3, 2017, 5:30 pm, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV. Reception immediately following. Read more
Jan 27 2017 - 4:15am
As a matter of public interest, HNN has provided a copy of the RULES of Huntington City Council.
These pertain to speaking at work sessions (at council member request) and properly barring a disruptive individual from a meeting. Read more
Jan 27 2017 - 12:41am
Huntington's financial crisis has now led to police and fire layoffs, but a few days prior to the November election, Mayor Steve Williams told HNN in a typed response regarding persistent informed sources expressing anxieties about the budget:
STEVE WILLIAMS: "Tony, ... I'm not familiar with any of the other things you are asking me to comment on. Our revenues are on track and our expenses are being strictly managed to be under budget." Read more
Jan 27 2017 - 12:13am
WASHINGTON – Two Wayne County, West Virginia business owners were sentenced to prison today for failing to pay over employment taxes, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Carol Casto for the Southern District of West Virginia. Read more
Jan 26 2017 - 4:02pm
Mayor Steve Williams authorized reductions in force and operations costs in the Huntington Police and Fire departments on Thursday, Jan. 26, to address a projected $4.8 million budget deficit for this fiscal year.
The cuts announced Thursday are projected to reduce the deficit to approximately $2.2 million. Read more
Jan 26 2017 - 2:39am
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes a third-grader’s heart wrenching story will succeed in convincing every parent and resident across the state to think twice before abusing prescription painkillers. Read more
Jan 26 2017 - 1:37am
Likely everyone in the Oscar universe has made their own uplifting comment about the surprise romantic musical with tap dancing that has picked up 14 Academy Award nominations. That resurrects thoughts of Fred and Ginger's ten year partnership. And, it's encouragement that a romantic film has once again connected with an audience. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 11:40am
Marshall University’s College of Science is bringing the Science Olympiad to West Virginia for its third year. The opportunity is for students in grades 6 through 12. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 6:21am
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded President Donald Trump’s executive action to advance the Keystone XL pipeline. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 5:57am
Scott Caserta, former chairman of Huntington City Council and former three term councilman, has agreed with a proposal by former Mayoral candidate, Steve Davis, asking for a state audit of Huntington's finances. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 5:15am
The Oscar nominations have been announced and the reinvention of the Hollywood musical, "La La Land," has tied a record receiving 14 nominations. Previously, "All Above Eve" and "Titanic" received 14 nominations. Science fiction thriller, "The Arrival" and the African American coming of age story, "Moonlight" received eight nominations a piece. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 4:43am
In an effort to make the solicitation process more efficient and cost effective for vendors, the City of Huntington has adopted an electronic bidding process for all types of solicitations. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.bidexpress.com. Read more
Jan 25 2017 - 4:35am
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Cross Lanes man who sold drugs while on federal supervised release pleaded guilty to a heroin charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Darrell Spicer, 60, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 5:29am
MEMORANDUM FOR THE UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE
SUBJECT: Withdrawal of the United States from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations
and Agreement
It is the policy of my Administration to represent the American people and their financial well-being in all negotiations, particularly the American worker, and to create fair and economically beneficial trade deals that serve their interests.
Read more
Jan 24 2017 - 5:28am
One of two men shot in the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue has died. The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim has non life threatening injuries. Read more