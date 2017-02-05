Feb 5 2017 - 8:45am
Huntington Police made six arrests Saturday , Feb. 4 (including one in the early hours of Feb. 5) . The individuals faces 13 separate charges.
Feb 5 2017 - 8:28am
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Ronald M. Moats, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner, will retire later this month following 28 years of service to the citizens of West Virginia.
Feb 5 2017 - 8:19am
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—The Ohio Attorney General's Office certified the petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would add the Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights.
Feb 5 2017 - 8:16am
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine sent a letter to the Vice President, Senate Majority Leader, and Speaker of the House asking them to take all available measures to prevent a federal rulemaking from crippling the U.S. manganese ferroalloys industry. Ohio has one of the two remaining U.S. producers of manganese ferroalloys, which are used in the production of steel.
Feb 5 2017 - 12:46am
The President Took Action After Putting Iran "On Notice" For Provocative Action In Violation Of Its International Obligations
Feb 4 2017 - 5:13am
Interim Fire Chief Jan Rader was the guest speaker at the St. Mary's Tri-State Goes Red for Women Celebration luncheon Friday.
Feb 4 2017 - 5:07am
Charleston, WV – Football fans across the U.S. will celebrate America's most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, February 5. For many, the celebration will include drinking alcohol.
Feb 4 2017 - 5:04am
Warning: This review may have a biased. It's the first big screen movie I've watched since the concussion after effects. Go easy on me. I likely did with it too.
Warning: This review may have a biased. It's the first big screen movie I've watched since the concussion after effects. Go easy on me. I likely did with it too.

Watching a cursed video tape which brings on death within seven days has been the franchise premise. The characters have been vulnerable and in reactive avoidance moods. By contrast, Julie (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz ) has a proactive fighting approach when Holt (Alex Roe) falls in with some paranormal experimenters and views the dreaded tape in college.
Feb 4 2017 - 4:21am
CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for January of $401.1 million that were nearly $18 million below estimate.
Feb 4 2017 - 4:15am
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A North Carolina heroin dealer was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Adam Denson, 29, of Gastonia, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.
Feb 4 2017 - 4:14am
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Guatemalan national pleaded guilty to an immigration crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto.
Feb 4 2017 - 4:09am
Vendor space is still available for Marshall University's Bridal and Special Event Expo, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. on the university's Huntington campus.
Feb 4 2017 - 4:07am
Marshall University's geography department will host the satellite location of the Northeast Regional Climate Engagement Workshop for the 4th National Climate Assessment next week. The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in room 402 of the Drinko Library on the Huntington campus.
Feb 4 2017 - 4:05am
Kim Novak, a former fellow of the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse and Violence Prevention, will be on the Huntington campus Feb. 12-15 during Marshall University's Hazing Prevention Week.
Feb 4 2017 - 4:03am
Sara Payne Scarbro has been named associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC), effective March 1.
Feb 2 2017 - 5:34am
ARTS first show of the season is David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - directed by Mike Murdock - and starring Robert Hutchens, Owen Reynolds, Michael Naglee, Dylan Clark, Len Trent, Greg Morris and Simon Woods.
Feb 2 2017 - 5:28am
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 20-state coalition in urging Senate leaders to confirm the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Feb 2 2017 - 5:25am
Monongalia Arts Center is unveiling a new humanitarian exhibition in the Benedum Gallery on Friday, February 10. A group of local Morgantown students are bringing awareness to the global issue of landmines and cluster munitions using their artwork.
Feb 2 2017 - 5:21am
CHARLESTON, W.VA. – In keeping with continued efforts to save money, the West Virginia State Tax Department has ceased mailing copies of the 1099-G and 1099-INT statements that the agency has filed with the Internal Revenue Service.
Feb 2 2017 - 5:19am
I want to invite you to a picnic. It will take place on a cliff overlooking an ocean so tantalizingly blue that your heart will sigh, your knees will knock, and your soul will swoon into a satisfying sea of content.