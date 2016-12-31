Huntington Mayor Sworn In Mayor Steve Williams was sworn in for his second four-year term in office today. Retired Judge Dan O'Hanlon administered the oath of office with the mayor's wife Mary Poindexter Williams, stepdaughter Laura Urban, and brother Marc Williams present. Mayor Steve Williams was sworn in for his second four-year term in office today. Retired Judge Dan O'Hanlon administered the oath of office with the mayor's wife Mary Poindexter Williams, stepdaughter Laura Urban, and brother Marc Williams present.

"Harassed" McCallister, Others Ask: Time to Change to Commission Form of Municipal Government? Tom McCallister and Steve Davis both ran for Mayor of Huntington. McCallister beat Davis in the primary but fell to Steve Williams in the general election. After his arrest for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the Tuesday City Council meeting, McCallister told HNN exclusively that he's considering circulating a petition to create a new city charter. He and Davis had expressed strong concerns to the increased Sanitary fee. McCallister projected that the garbage fee will go upward too. Read more

Facebook Doesn’t Tell Users Everything It Really Knows About Them by Julia Angwin, Terry Parris Jr. and Surya Mattu

ProPublica, Dec. 27, 2016, 8 a.m. Facebook has long let users see all sorts of things the site knows about them, like whether they enjoy soccer, have recently moved, or like Melania Trump. But the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them, including their income, the types of restaurants they frequent and even how many credit cards are in their wallets. Read more

ProPublica Files Lawsuit Seeking Agent Orange Documents From the VA by Charles Ornstein

ProPublica ProPublica has sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, claiming the agency failed to promptly process a request for correspondence with a consultant about Agent Orange, a toxic defoliant used during the Vietnam War. The lawsuit, filed late Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleges that the delays violated the Freedom of Information Act, a 50-year-old law whose mission is to provide the public with information about government operations. Read more

The Agent Orange Widows Club by Charles Ornstein, ProPublica, and Mike Hixenbaugh for The Virginian-Pilot Dec. 28, 2016, 8 a.m. Pegi Scarlett had just returned from her husband’s grave this past Memorial Day — the first since his death — when, on a whim, she decided to search online whether other Vietnam vets had died of the same aggressive brain cancer. Read more

Special Organizational Council Meeting Tuesday Evening Huntington City Council hold a special call 'organizational' meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. Agenda items include: Read more

Christmas Tree Dropoff The City of Huntington Public Works Department has secured five locations across the city where residents can drop off their Christmas trees for free disposal. Those locations are as follows: Read more

W.Va. AG Releases End-of-Year Review CHARLESTON —West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office obtained significant wins for the state in 2016, garnering widespread support for his aggressive, multi-faceted fight against substance abuse, winning a historic stay of the Clean Power Plan at the U.S. Supreme Court and protecting West Virginia consumers with multiple enforcement actions, all accomplished with efficiency that allowed him to return millions to the state coffers. Read more

Former Mayoral Candidate Served with Protective Order Following Disorderly Conduct Arrest Tom McCallister apparently pointed his finger at City Attorney Scott Damron and individuals in his office. Damron filed a restraining order against McCallister which prevented him from entering city hall ... even for expressing his Free Speech and Redress of Grievances to the legislative body. Read more

SHELLY'S WORLD - FICTION: The Avon Lady As kids, Danny and I used to place bets on when Ada’s hairpiece would fall off. At dinner, it would shift to the left side of her head during the salad, and then slide toward her chin while we ate the main course. When, during dessert, thin gray strands of her own hair began to emerge from under the wig, we would gape openly while stuffing our mouths full of deep dish apple pie. Of course, it never actually fell. Read more

DETOUR: Rt. 35 Closed between Henderson & Southside A tractor trailer caught fire on Rt. 35 between Henderson and Southside in Mason County. Due to it possibly carrying a hazardous substance , a 14 mile portion of the road has been closed. A tractor trailer caught fire on Rt. 35 between Henderson and Southside in Mason County. Due to it possibly carrying a hazardous substance , a 14 mile portion of the road has been closed. Read more

BREAKING NEWS ... Huntington Police Apparently Fear 76-Year-Old Man; Hearing Jan 5 @ 1:30 p.m. Deja vu time at the Cabell County Courthouse, according to a reliable source. Following the arrest of Tom McCallister at the Tuesday Huntington City Council meeting for disorderly conduct and obstruction of a governmental official, an officer has filed for a protective order that would prevent McCallister from exercising his First Amendment rights. The officer had a weapon on him at the time of the incident. Read more

FIRST LOOK: Updated Select Movie Times Few schedule changes for the week beginning Dec. 30. We are updating as they come in , but most are only tweaks, no arrivals or departures. WIDE Read more

Verbal Fireworks Implode at Final 2016 Huntington City Council Meeting The Huntington City Council meeting about the sewer rate increase contained fireworks. They weren't the kind you see, but they were definitely the kind you can hear...and they were explosive. The highlight of the show was Tom McCallister getting arrested. Tom McCallister, as he always wants to take someone outside, apparently, asked some police officers to go outside. They responded by asking him to go to Magistrate Court with them...and he accepted. He claims officers would not permit him to re-enter the chamber as he had been called 'out of order' several times by chairman Mark Bates. Read more

Council Moments and Swearing In IMAGES Huntington's lame duck council sent 2016 out with a bang by passing a $10,000 raise for Mayor Steve Williams, approving a new non-exclusive franchise agreement with Comcast, and approving the 57% sewer hike after lengthy debate --- both procedural and on the merits. Read more

Huntington City Charter Participating Writer Arrested Outside Council Chambers Long time activist and name-calling Tom McCallister has been arrested. However, the why depends on the source. An officer said that McCallister threatened a cop with his standard take them outside statement. He has been charged with obstruction of a government official. A Cabell County Magistrate released him on a personal recognizance bond. McCallister left the chambers during the 57% increase to in his words "use the bathroom." He said that officers refused to let him back in the chamber stating he had been called "out of order." Read more

Last Huntington Council Meeting May Spur Controversy Huntington City Council meets Tuesday night, Dec. 27, for the final time in 2016. Besides departures, the proposed pay raise for Mayor Steve Williams and the 57% Sanitary Fee increase likely spur differing opinions. The agenda also includes approval of a new ten year franchise agreement with Comcast Cable. The non-exclusive franchise applies to cable tv only, not the internet. Tweaks have been added for insuring greater customer service, but the addition of an upgraded public access channel has been negotiated. Read more

Steel of WV Sues Sanitary Board, Huntington City Council; Document Downloads Available Steel of West Virginia has filed a complaint in Circuit Court against the Huntington Sanitary Board and members of Huntington City Council. The suit relates to the proposed 57% increase in Sanitary fees, which is scheduled to be voted upon Tuesday, Dec. 27. The complaint asks for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to prevent a vote on the matter. Tim Duke, president of Steel of WV issued the following statement: Read more