FLASHBACK: Pinnacle 12 Premieres Marquee Extreme Viewer Experience Honoring McCall Legacy IMAGES

Editor's Note: This story ran in November 2015. Sadly, Curtis did not see his "perfect" cinema, but sister Dani provided HNN with photos.

The concept isto upgrades announced for Charleston's Southridge location. However, they are not identical. Southridge has a two level concept. The interior auditorium and seating show an operating version of the concept pictures released by Marquee Corporate. The Southridge upgrade should be finished by January 2020. It will remain open during remodeling.

from 2015:

Marquee Cinemas celebrated the opening of its newest state-of-the-art theater, Pinnacle 12, a twelve screener in Bristol, Tenn., which includes two Marquee Extreme (TM) screens. The celebration took place Thursday, Nov. 19, one day prior to the public opening.

The cinema chain had its origin at a twin theater in Rainelle, WV, opened by Curtis McCall in 1979, who would years later launch the Marquee brand in Beckley, WV. Expansion reeled in all directions soon afterward.

Back at the VIP opening of Marquee's Pullman 16 in November 2004, Phyllis McCall, Curtis' mom, told HNN, "We were looking for something Rainelle needed," she said, recalling initial apprehensions at her son's aggressive expansion plans.

"He's a people person. He found his niche. He exceeded all my expectations."

Pinnacle represents the state of the art in vision and sound, including the first two Marquee Extreme auditoriums, which include seventy one foot screens, Dolby Atmospheric sound, luxury electric recliners and Christie 4K digital projection.

Dani McCall Englander visited the complex and described the extreme concept.

"They ran a seven minute reel to demonstrate the sound quality. It was stunning. The sound tracks around the entire auditorium and you can feel the bass in your seat. Speaking of seats, the leather recliners are ridiculously comfortable and the ultimate in luxury. Tons of leg room," Englander told HNN.



She added the new Bristol complex has a "nice lounge area in the lobby, self service ticketing and concession (with a really great selection of food items) and overall, a great theatrical experience. "

Englander explained that Steve Johnson, the site developer, told of "the first time (Curtis and he) walked on the location together" and Curtis "had a vision to see the perfect spot." Johnson played football at Virginia Tech with Curtis' brother, Brian.

However, Curtis entered cancer treatment shortly after selecting the location, so it would be the work of his "very capable staff" to bring the Bristol,Tennessee, vision to completion.

Curtis McCall lost his leukemia battle July 15, 2015.

Englander explained, "It was difficult to be at an opening without my brother, I know he would have been very pleased with the end result. It's a beautiful addition to the Marquee chain."

James Cox, executive vice president, said in a 2015 interview "luxury recliners are the difference between flying coach and first class."

Pinnacle joins the regional cinema chain which has locations at Pullman Square (Huntington, WV), Southridge (Charleston, WV), Galleria 14 (Beckley, WV), Highlands 14 (Tridephia, WV), Nichols Showplace (Summerville, WV), McDowell 3 (Welch, WV), and venues in states ranging from Connecticut and New York to North Carolina and Florida.

And the shows continue. Business as usual.

NOTE: Special thanks to Dani Englander for the photographs from Tennessee.

The next set come from the opening of Marquee Orchard 14 in New Hartford, New York. Supplied Marquee Corp.

