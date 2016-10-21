Most read
Hike in Park on Tap
Friday, October 21, 2016 - 21:48 Updated 8 weeks ago Edited from a Press Release
The Fall Wonders Hike is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Join the GHPRD Recreation Team and HMA Nature Trail Docents as they play “Fall-Hike Bingo” on a 2-mile hike on the nature trails at the HMA, followed by apple cider, pumpkin treats, and a nature-based craft. Hiking in your Halloween costume is encouraged. This free, outdoor, fall activity is open to the public and fun for the whole family!
A map of the trail is available to view or print at www.hmoa.org/nature/nature-trails. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Coordinator Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or 304.696.5954 or HMA Museum and Schools Coordinator Cindy Dearborn at cdearborn@hmoa.org or 304.529.2701.