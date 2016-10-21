Hike in Park on Tap

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Museum of Art are teaming up to bring you another fun, family-friendly outdoor event!





The Fall Wonders Hike is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Join the GHPRD Recreation Team and HMA Nature Trail Docents as they play “Fall-Hike Bingo” on a 2-mile hike on the nature trails at the HMA, followed by apple cider, pumpkin treats,



A map of the trail is available to view or print at and a nature-based craft. Hiking in your Halloween costume is encouraged. This free, outdoor, fall activity is open to the public and fun for the whole family!A map of the trail is available to view or print at www.hmoa.org/nature/ nature-trails . For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Coordinator Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or 304.696.5954 or HMA Museum and Schools Coordinator Cindy Dearborn at cdearborn@hmoa.org or 304.529.2701. The Fall Wonders Hike is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Join the GHPRD Recreation Team and HMA Nature Trail Docents as they play “Fall-Hike Bingo” on a 2-mile hike on the nature trails at the HMA, followed by apple cider, pumpkin treats,

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus