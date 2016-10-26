Beer, Bourbon & BBQ culinary event Nov. 12, 2016, at Stonewall Resort; “Yuengs & Wings” pairing Nov. 11

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort’s culinary team and a host of area breweries and spirit providers have teamed up to present a culinary extravaganza the weekend of November 11-12 featuring two events: a Yuengs & Wings Pairing Friday, Nov. 11 and the third annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ culinary event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.





The weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. with a three-course chicken wing pairing Friday evening, Nov. 11, hosted by Yuengling. The menu includes: pesto basil wings with garlic parmesan fries paired with a Yuengling Lager; pumpkin Buffalo wings with five-spice fries paired with a Yuengling Oktoberfest; and bacon jam wings with coconut lime fries paired with a Yuengling Black & Tan.



On Saturday, Nov. 12, Stonewall Resort will host the third annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ culinary event featuring a unique tasting menu and a full complement of craft beers and bourbons. The event which begins at 6 p.m., will feature non-traditional BBQ meats.



Steve Ludwig, director of sales and marketing at Stonewall Resort, said, “This is a fun and casual event featuring a wide range of small bites showcasing a variety of regional BBQ styles and techniques. There will be select beverage samples. The event is a lively, social setting. Last year’s event sold out quickly.”



The tasting menu includes hickory smoked wild boar leg, cider brine, with sweet, hot and habanero BBQ sauces; house-rolled and slow-roasted turducken with citrus-sage mop sauce and white BBQ sauce; bacon-wrapped sirloin meatloaf with bourbon-BBQ glaze; Applewood smoked pork “wings” with honey and black ale mustard; smoked Buffalo brisket sliders with pineapple-habanero mayo, fried onions on a Hawaiian roll; jalapeno and cheddar corn dogs with scratch ketchup and Dijon mustard; and, a host of unique sides and desserts.



Craft beer samples will include selections from Yuengling, Rivertowne, Greenbrier Valley, Big Timber and Mountain State Brewing Companies. Bourbon Stations will feature a variety of samples, including West Virginia’s own Isaiah Morgan Small Batch.



Stonewall Resort is offering an event package for the third annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ event, which includes small bites, bourbon, craft beer samples and live music, as well as overnight lodging, starting at $259 per couple. Availability is limited and reservations are required. The cost to attend the Yuengs & Wings event is $30 per person. Reservations are required.



To make reservations for either event, contact the resort at 304-269-7400 or visit the website at



About Stonewall Resort

The Four Diamond-rated Stonewall Resort is a 201-guestroom property with a lakeside lodge and lakeside cottages, a conference center, restaurants, complete fitness center and swimming pool, spa and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. The resort is located at Stonewall Resort State Park near Weston, West Virginia. Stonewall Resort is a joint private/public development between MHLP, Inc. and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® operates Stonewall Resort

