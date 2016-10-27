Marshall Men's Soccer Drops Overtime Match to ODU‏

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Marshall men's soccer team fell in overtime to Conference USA foe Old Dominion, 1-0, Wednesday night at Hoops Family Field. Marshall drops to 6-9-1 overall and 1-4-1 in conference play while ODU improves to 4-6-2 and 1-3-1 in C-USA action.









Freshman goalkeeper Trevor Clemens made eight saves for the Herd in the loss. Daniel Jodah had six shots for the Herd, with three of those shots on goal. Trevor Starcher and Rudy Erwin tallied two shots apiece for Marshall.







ODU controlled possession for the majority of the first half and took seven shots on target. Five of the seven shots for the Monarchs were on goal. Trevor Starcher took the first shot on goal for the Herd six minutes into the match. The Monarchs forced Herd goalkeeper Trevor Clemens to make a pair of saves in a ten minute span before ODU's Jesse Miralrio took a shot that went wide. John Pappas took the only corner kick of the half in the 21st minute. Daniel Jodah's shot on goal in the 25th minute was the last shot on goal for Marshall in the half as the Monarchs took control of the last 20 minutes before halftime. Clemens stopped three more ODU shots in the final 20 minutes of the half. The Herd and Monarchs remained scoreless.







Marshall had the better chances in the second half but was held to just two shots on goal in the half. Neither team took a shot on goal until the 71st minute, when Jodah had his attempt saved by ODU goalkeeper Alex Tiesenhausen. The Herd had one last chance in the 90th minute but Arthur Duchesne's shot was saved by Tiesenhausen. The teams remained scoreless at the end of regulation.







ODU had two of the three shots on goal in the overtime period. Sebastian Hauret had a 93rd minute shot saved be Clemens. Jodah had another shot saved by Tiesenhausen in the 97th minute. A failed clearance on a corner kick allowed Miralrio to score the game-winner for ODU in the 98th minute.







COACHES CORNER



Head Coach Bob Gray:



"It is typical conference play, if you look at this conference there is a one goal difference in a lot of teams out there. Sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way. It is a little frustrating because I thought they were better than us in the first half, we made some adjustments in the second half and I thought we had the better chances."







"It puts them even with us now at 1-3-1, New Mexico is 1-3-1, and I don't how (New Mexico) made out tonight. Florida Atlantic only had two wins. Right now it is a four team race to get those last two spots."







"We felt like if we would have got a point here it would have been good for us, obviously we want the three points but give Old Dominion credit. I thought it was a good game, very entertaining."







#STAMPEDE16

For all the latest information about Marshall men's soccer, follow @HerdMSoccer on Twitter and Marshall University Soccer on Facebook.



UP NEXT

The Herd travels to Lexington, Ky. for a Conference USA match against No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus