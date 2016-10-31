Marshall Football Falls at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Marshall football fell on the road at Southern Miss on Saturday night, 24-14.



The setback moves Marshall to 2-6 (1-3 C-USA), while Southern Miss improves to 5-3 (3-1 C-USA).





Quarterback Chase Litton completed 20 passes for 166 yards and a one touchdown. Keion Davis led the Herd on the ground with 52 yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown. Michael Clark had a team-high 87 yards receiving and one touchdown.





Rodney Allen, Kendall Gant, and Frankie Hernandez led the Herd on defense with eight tackles each. Hernandez recorded his first career sack in the first quarter. Gary Thompson and Joe Massaquoi combined for a sack in the second quarter. Ryan Bee finished with three tackles and one fumble recovery.







Southern Miss won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. The Golden Eagles put together a 15-play opening drive for 75 yards that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Ito Smith. USM converted twice on third down and once on fourth down on the drive.







The Thundering Herd's offense was held in check in the first quarter, but was helped by punter Kaare Vedvik. Vedvik's first punt of 72 yards was the longest of his career and Marshall's fifth-longest in school history. He had two more punts in the quarter that went for 44 and 48 yards.







Southern Miss pushed its lead to 10 following a 44-yard field goal with 13:59 on the clock in the second quarter.







Later in the quarter, Marshall took over at its own 11-yard line with 9:59 remaining in the half. Litton began to get comfortable as he found Clark for 24 yards. After two rushing plays, Litton hit Josh Knight on back-to-back plays for 21 and 14 yards. Two plays later on a third-and-eight, Southern Miss was called for a pass interference in the end zone to place the ball at the five-yard line. Davis scored from five yards out to put the score at 10-7 with 6:47 on the clock.







The Herd defense came up big in the final minute of the first half. Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens fumbled the ball at the Marshall 27 yard line and was recovered by Bee. Bee returned the ball 23 yards to the 50 yard mark. At the end of the first half, Southern Miss led 10-7.







Marshall and Southern Miss were unable to get anything going in the third quarter as both teams were held scoreless. The Golden Eagles attempted a 41 yard field goal but was missed wide left at the 5:16 mark. The Herd's defense stood tall later in the quarter as it forced USM to turn the ball over on downs after facing a third-and-one and a fourth-and-one.







Southern Miss pushed its lead back to 10 points in the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles finished off a 10-play drive for 83 yards with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mullens to Allenzae Staggers at the 12:08 mark.







Marshall attempted to bring the game back to within seven points with an Amoreto Curraj 43-yard field. The Southern Miss special teams blocked the field goal and was recovered at the 36-yard line with 5:53 remaining. After Mullens found an open receiver for 24 yards, Smith scored a 40-yard rushing touchdown to put the USM lead at 24-7 with 4:23 on the clock.







The Herd responded with a touchdown on a four-play drive. Marshall began with excellent field position after a Davis kickoff return of 44 yards to the Marshall 47. Hyleck Foster moved the ball up to the USM 44 after two rushes for nine yards. On a fourth-and-one, Litton found Clark for a 44-yard touchdown to cut the Southern Miss lead to 24-14 with 2:26 remaining in regulation.







Marshall attempted an on-side kick but was recovered by Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles were required to convert a fourth down to run out the clock on the Herd.







Up next, Marshall remains on the road as it visits Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The game will be aired on American Sports Network.

