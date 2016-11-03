Most read
- Witness Tells of "Stabbing Incident" in His Apartment Building; One Dead
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- $10 Million Dollar Suit Alleges Disabled Aide Bullied by Councilman
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Huntington SWAT Team Raids Apartment Building
- Huntington Stabbing Victim Uncooperative with Police
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- New marketing campaign targets prospective students
- Huntington Council Agenda for Tuesday Announced
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
GUEST EDITORIAL: Reynolds Did Not Sponsor Single Substance Abuse Issue During Ten Years in Legislature
Reynolds represents Huntington, which has been ground zero for the drug epidemic in our state. Just last year, over 900 overdoses occurred in Huntington alone. How can he point the finger at our Attorney General for this crisis?
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has aggressively fought from Day One to address the substance abuse epidemic and enforce the laws. Over the past three years, Patrick Morrisey has combated the substance abuse crisis facing West Virginians through multi-million dollar verdicts against drug companies and manufacturers, as well as prosecutions of drug traffickers.
Morrisey created a substance abuse fighting unit in the Attorney General’s office, increased the number of investigators in his office and led the way to develop a Best Practices Initiative that has started a conversation among prescribers, medical professionals and law enforcement officials. No state official in West Virginia has been more pro-active on this issue than Patrick Morrisey.
If West Virginia re-elects Patrick Morrisey we will get action. With Doug Reynolds? West Virginia will just get slick TV ads and no plan.