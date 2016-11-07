Athletic training program director chosen as only West Virginia representative for NATA committee

Dr. Joseph Beckett of the Marshall University College of Health Professions was recently chosen as the only representative from West Virginia to serve on the NATA Professional Responsibility Committee (PRC) for the District III Mid-Atlantic Athletic Trainers Association. It is one of 12 committees of the National Athletic Trainers Association.

Beckett said serving on the PRC will allow him to improve the visibility of Marshall’s Department of Athletic Training. Some of the other schools represented on the PRC are University of Arizona, University of Southern Arkansas, University of Rhode Island and Northern Illinois University.

“I’ll have the opportunity to interact with professionals and colleagues from across the U.S,” Beckett said. “This will allow me to bring ideas back to Marshall that would enhance programming on campus related to legal, ethical and regulatory standards for athletic trainers and other health care professionals in the state of West Virginia and in District III, which also includes Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and the District of Columbia.”

Beckett said he hopes being selected to serve on a prestigious national committee such as the PRC will assist in attracting high quality students to apply to their new Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program.

“We accepted the first class of students into our Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program in July 2016,” Beckett said. “By implementing strategies developed by the PRC in our Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program and potentially at the university and state levels, we would become leaders in our commitment to ethical, legal, and regulatory standards.”

Beckett will serve on the committee for two years. He said this committee is a founding committee, which means that this is the first time this group has been brought together to discuss these issues.

To learn more about Beckett and his appointment to the NATA committee, contact him at beckett76@marshall.edu. For more information about Marshall’s Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program, visit www.marshall.edu/athletic-training online.