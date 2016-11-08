Stocking Stuffer Art and Craft Show at Pipestem Resort State Park, Nov. 19, 2016

The Stocking Stuffer Art and Craft Show will be held Nov. 19, 2016, at the McKeever Lodge Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stations will be selling items from artisan crafts to sweets. There is no fee to attend and parking is free.



“We’ll have more than 30 different stations to visit,” said Kim Hawkins, activities coordinator at Pipestem Resort State Park. “It’s a great time to visit and meet some of West Virginia’s extraordinary and skilled artisans and an opportunity to purchase Christmas and holiday cheer gifts for friends, family and yourself.”



Other holiday-time activities at Pipestem include random Santa appearances; Chief’s Challenge Bonfire Dec. 3; East River Mountain Town Band Christmas Concert Dec. 4; Winter Ballroom Dancing Weekend Dec. 9-11; Blue Suede Christmas at the Chuck Mathena Center Dec. 9; New Year’s Eve Shindig Dec. 31; and First Day Hike Jan. 1, 2017.



Pipestem Resort State Park is open year-round and is located in Pipestem between Athens and Hinton. The park features a 113 room lodge, vacation cabins, campground, disc golf, extensive hiking trails, trout fishing, lake, golf, horseback riding and other outdoor recreation, and a nature center.





For more Stocking Stuffer Art and Craft Show information, contact Kim Hawkins by email at kimberly.j.hawkins@wv.gov or call 304-466-1800 x 393.