“Opt to Be Outside” at a West Virginia State Park on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. – Opt to be outside this Thanksgiving weekend at a West Virginia State Park. Several state parks are offering hikes and activities as an alternative option to shopping.





A Black Friday hike at Beech Fork State Park near Barboursville and Huntington is sponsored by the Huntington Area Hiking Club and Studio 8 Yoga to support the REI (Recreational Equipment Inc.) Movement #OptOutside Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The hike at Beech Fork State Park is approximately 3 miles long on Overlook and Long Branch Trails. Led by Beech Fork State Park staff, this hike begins from the campground office at 1 p.m. Following the hike there will be yoga/stretching from Studio 8 Yoga beside the campfire circle at the Overlook Trail and Long Branch Trail Trailhead. For additional hike information, contact Stacey Leep at



Blackwater Falls State Park near Davis features several hikes and activities over the holiday weekend. Hikes on Black Friday, Nov. 25, include the River Road Walk at 10 a.m.; Sands of Time geology walk at 12:30 p.m. and a “let’s play’” hour at the nature center at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, features a Cranberry Woods Walk beginning at 10 a.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 27 a Lake Meander Walk is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Additional planned activities are on the park website at



Pipestem Resort State Park’s Black Friday hike option is a Country Roads Walk beginning at park headquarters to explore some of Pipestem’s pre-park history. The walk is along roads and woods to look for old farms and home foundations. Beginning at 1 p.m., the 90-minute walk is open to the public opting to be outdoors.



State park restaurants featuring Thanksgiving buffets on Thursday, Nov. 24, as well as other events at state parks and forests in West Virginia, are listed at wvstateparks.com.

