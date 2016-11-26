Chief’s Challenge Bonfire at Pipestem Resort State Park, Dec. 3, 2016

PIPESTEM, W.Va. – The second of two bonfire evenings celebrating hikers who completed or attempted the 2016 Chief’s Challenge is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2016, at Pipestem Resort State Park. The first Chief’s Challenge bonfire was held Nov. 11-13 at Blackwater Falls State Park.





The Chief’s Challenge was an invitation from West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England to hike 100 miles at a West Virginia state or state forest in 2016. Ten of the 100 miles encouraged hiking or walking with a state park naturalist or guide. More than 750 individuals enrolled in the challenge, which concludes Dec. 31.



The Saturday bonfire at Pipestem is at 6 p.m. at the campground with remarks by England at 7 p.m. Bonfire attendees will receive a patch to commemorate the 2016 Chief’s Challenge. There is no fee to attend and all activities are open to the public.



The Chief’s Challenge Weekend at Pipestem features several activities. Hikes and walks are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, including a 9 a.m. Bird Walk with Naturalist Julie McQuade and a Lake Shore Hike for exercise at 11 a.m. with Kim Hawkins. These hikes depart from McKeever Lodge. The park nature center is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. A special Cane Shield Craft is planned at 4 p.m. at McKeever Lodge with materials provided. Friday and Sunday hikes are planned and posted on the Pipestem Resort State Park website The Chief’s Challenge was an invitation from West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England to hike 100 miles at a West Virginia state or state forest in 2016. Ten of the 100 miles encouraged hiking or walking with a state park naturalist or guide. More than 750 individuals enrolled in the challenge, which concludes Dec. 31.The Saturday bonfire at Pipestem is at 6 p.m. at the campground with remarks by England at 7 p.m. Bonfire attendees will receive a patch to commemorate the 2016 Chief’s Challenge. There is no fee to attend and all activities are open to the public.The Chief’s Challenge Weekend at Pipestem features several activities. Hikes and walks are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, including a 9 a.m. Bird Walk with Naturalist Julie McQuade and a Lake Shore Hike for exercise at 11 a.m. with Kim Hawkins. These hikes depart from McKeever Lodge. The park nature center is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. A special Cane Shield Craft is planned at 4 p.m. at McKeever Lodge with materials provided. Friday and Sunday hikes are planned and posted on the Pipestem Resort State Park website www.pipestemresort.com/activities.pdf

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus