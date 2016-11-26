Most read
West Virginia’s deer muzzleloader season starts Dec. 5, 2016
Saturday, November 26, 2016 - 03:24 Updated 3 weeks ago Edited from a Press Release
The following muzzleloader deer hunting regulations will be in effect:
- Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties do not have a deer muzzleloader season.
- If you are hunting in a county with a closed antlerless deer season or in a county that you had to apply for an antlerless season permit, you are only allowed to harvest one antlered deer on the RM or RRM stamp.
- If you are hunting in a county with an antlerless season bag limit of one and you were not required to apply for an antlerless permit for that county or a county with an antlerless season bag limit of three deer, you are allowed to harvest one deer of either-sex on the RM or RRM stamp.
- Crossbows can be substituted for a muzzleloader firearm. Bows cannot be substituted for a muzzleloader.
- Concurrent archery hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season subject to all archery deer hunting regulations. Concurrent waterfowl hunting is legal.
- No more than three bucks can be harvested in a calendar year (all seasons combined).
- All hunters afield during this week are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange.
For complete information, hunters should read the 2016-2017 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary or visit the DNR website at www.wvdnr.gov. To register for your DNR ID number, buy a license, or to check game, go to www.wvhunt.gov.