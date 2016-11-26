West Virginia’s deer muzzleloader season starts Dec. 5, 2016

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s 2016 deer muzzleloader deer season will run from Dec. 5 through Dec. 10. Resident and nonresident hunters have until Dec. 4, the day before the season opening, to purchase an additional deer muzzleloader stamp (RM and RRM respectively). Only one RM stamp or one RRM stamp can be purchased.





The following muzzleloader deer hunting regulations will be in effect:

Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties do not have a deer muzzleloader season.

If you are hunting in a county with a closed antlerless deer season or in a county that you had to apply for an antlerless season permit, you are only allowed to harvest one antlered deer on the RM or RRM stamp.

If you are hunting in a county with an antlerless season bag limit of one and you were not required to apply for an antlerless permit for that county or a county with an antlerless season bag limit of three deer, you are allowed to harvest one deer of either-sex on the RM or RRM stamp.

Crossbows can be substituted for a muzzleloader firearm. Bows cannot be substituted for a muzzleloader.

Concurrent archery hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season subject to all archery deer hunting regulations. Concurrent waterfowl hunting is legal.

No more than three bucks can be harvested in a calendar year (all seasons combined).

All hunters afield during this week are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange.

For complete information, hunters should read the 2016-2017 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary or visit the DNR website at www.wvdnr.gov . To register for your DNR ID number, buy a license, or to check game, go to www.wvhunt.gov

