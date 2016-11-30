Marshall Men’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Ohio for 102nd Contest‏

UNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men’s basketball team will return home to face the Ohio Bobcats for the 102nd contest between the two sides.

the game can be found on the Thundering Herd IMG Sports Network with Steve Cotton on the call. Live stats will be available through HerdZone.com

HAVE YOU HERD

Marshall suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Ohio State, 111-70. Marshall was the last Conference USA team to be undefeated before the loss to Ohio State. The Herd has now scored at least 70 points in all five games this season. Jon Elmore has scored double-figure points in all five games this season, while scoring at least 20 points in three different games. Austin Loop’s five three-pointers tied a season-high. The senior is now No. 5 all-time in Marshall history for made three-pointers. Freshman Ky’re Allison had a career-high six points. Terrence Thompson tied a career-high with 10 rebounds. It is his third time doing so in his career. Aleksa Nikolic made his first start of the 2016-17 season.

SCOUTING THE BOBCATS

Ohio was selected to finish second in the East Division of the Mid-American Conference preseason poll, which was voted on by the league’s coaches and a 24-member MAC news media panel. Ohio has out-scored opponents, 308-260, on its road to a 4-0 start. The Bobcats also own a scoring margin of plus-12.0. OU’s defense has limited opponents to 65.0 points a game thus far. Ohio also boasts a plus-2.5 turnover margin. It has made 5.3 steals a game, while making 4.8 blocks per game.

WHO TO KNOW

Representing Ohio on the Preseason All-MAC East Division Team were senior forward Antonio Campbell (Cincinnati, Ohio) and redshirt junior guard Jaaron Simmons (Dayton, Ohio). Campbell has earned a spot on the Preseason All-MAC East Division Team for the second year in a row. Campbell was named the MAC Player of the Week Nov. 21. Campbell became the first Bobcat to earn MAC East Division Player of the Week honors in 2016-17. The reigning MAC Player of the Year has garnered weekly conference honors three times in his career, with his first two honors coming in back-to-back weeks in 2015-16 (Feb. 15, Feb. 22). The senior is leading the team in points (16.3), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (9) so far this season. Simmons is averaging 11.5 points a game, while leading the team with 7.5 assists per game this season. He is the only player to have double-digit assists for the Bobcats thus far.

LAST TIME THE TWO TEAMS FACED EACH OTHER

For the third consecutive game, a career performance from redshirt freshman guard C.J. Burks (Martinsburg, W.Va.) paced Marshall men’s basketball (0-4), but the Thundering Herd could not withstand a second-half surge from Ohio (4-2) and fell on the road, 85-70, at the Convocation Center on Tuesday night.

As reigning Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Week, Burks put up 20 points for the first time in his young career, leading the Herd on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from long range. He added two steals and played a team-high 33 minutes. Senior forward James Kelly (Ann Arbor, Mich.) was the only other Marshall player to reach double-figure scoring with 18 points.

HOLIDAY ROAD

When Marshall traveled to Ohio State (Nov. 25) it began a more festive road trip, as it was the first of three games during three different holiday seasons. The Herd was on the road for Ohio State during Thanksgiving. It will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats on Dec. 22 during Christmas season. Marshall will then return from Christmas break to travel to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers on Dec. 28. Marshall will then close out its holiday schedule to take on the FIU Panthers on New Year’s Eve. The Herd will also play six of its eight games in December on the road as well. Those six true away games are the most that Marshall has played in the month of December since the 1944-45 season, which featured seven away games. The last time the Herd played six times from home in the month of December was the 1952-53 season, which featured two away games and four games on neutral sites. The 1952-53 team went 4-2 in those six games. Marshall will have traveled 268 miles for Thanksgiving, 298 miles to go to Christmas break, 558 miles to return from Christmas break and 2,087 miles for New Years Eve, for a combined total of 3,211 miles for the holidays. For its away games in December, the Herd will have traveled 4,441 miles total (to and from each school’s location combined).

STAMPEDE16

Stay up-to-date on all things Herd men's basketball via social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat (username: HerdZone).

UP NEXT

Marshall will head back to the road play its first of six away games in the month of December when it takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at Alumni Coliseum. EKU leads the series, 22-18.