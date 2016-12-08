Elsa Appearing in Holiday Parades and events; Tri-state bookings Available for 2017

"Elsa of West Virginia" will appear in the Thursday evening Barboursville Christmas parade, which starts at 6 p.m.

The WV "Frozen" queen will be making appearances in the region at upcoming events.

The snow queen will return to Barboursville Saturday afternoon for ice skating from 12 noon until 2 pm at the skating rink next to the Skate Park in downtown Barboursville. The event is sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitor's Bureau, and she will make a cameo in the Huntington parade as well.

Elsa will appear next weekend in Cincinnati for an event in the Eastgate Mall. She will be selling autographed 8x10 prints at the event.

She has appeared at Camden Park's Wayne County Fair, Central City Days, the WV Pumpkin Festival and various regional events and personal birthday parties.

If you would like to book Elsa for parties and events in the Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia tri-state area she is already booking well into 2017. Send a message on Facebook to Elsa WV for next year's schedule in the region: https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonElsa/?fref=ts