FIRST LOOK: "Miss Sloane" Articulately Entertains Galvanizing Unprincipled Betrayal in the Divided States of America Issues

Capturing hard edge , highest bidder wins political lobbying, Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) inscribes the essence of trade offs and deal making in the nation's capital. Chastain captivates as the emotionless, cynical, cunning, spitfire win at all cost public opinion and Congressional vote shifting guru. With "Miss Sloane," the red-haired nearly expressionless professional comfortable in near stripper pumps (Laugh: On the set photos tell her preference) and designer suit wearing Chastain stamps a claim for Best Actress, as she struggles with values and her own femininity.

The twisty thriller occasionally victimized by too many shocks has Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty," "A Most Violent Year," "Interstellar") in nearly every scene. She's an icy "strong" woman who stays steps ahead of competitors through forward thinking which anticipates their next move so you surprise them not the opposite and play your trump card after they play theirs.

My she said reviewer called this "the best movie she has seen since War Room" and called it "empowering." A patron leaving overheard our discussion and added, "A woman has to be 15 times stronger than a man." Another called it "the movie of the year."

That's another inequality --- a woman expressing her feminine traits has to command and appear heartless in order to gain top of the ladder success in political (and other) careers. She's a younger cousin of Meryl Streep ("Devil Wears Prada") and a far distant relative of Sandra Bullock ("Our Brand is Crisis"). She's as ruthless as Lucifer except the men i.e. rats selling out their country and running Washington are much dirtier , they have to concoct technical lapses to bring on the inquisition of the seldom sleeping, win at all cost and feared 'male' missing a sex organ.

Chastain's statistics rattling and multi tasking head impresses and viewers latch on to her few intentionally lukewarm moments of standing alone contemplating vague principles. Often, her scenes alone compel glimpses into inner personal dilemmas where career suicide could foreshadow escaping an early suicide by career.

The story (is it based on truth or fictional?) has the lobbyist offered jobs on both sides of the gun lobby. The NRA styled organization wants a tough woman to develop a campaign that will lure a huge demographic of females who have no Second Amendment fervor. On the other hand, the throng of random mass murders compels those favoring tightening of 'background check' vetting. She leads an ensemble of apprentice ambitious millennials; most of them --- male and female --- gush at her every strategic motivation. A 'live' TV debate between her and a stogy, young candidate morphing strict interpretation of the Constitution parallels thoughts of the first Clinton/Trump debate, as Chastain spouts rational logic and the current cultural climate efficiencies to allow the Second Amendment to breathe. Cleverly, its a set up for betrayal and manipulation which will spiral her character higher in the gamesmanship.

During an L.A. Times interview Chastain , who strongly favored Hillary, stressed how the campaign dodged forthright confronting gender discrimination suggesting how a comment that Mrs. Clinton 'smiled too much' illustrated the gap.

“I’ve never heard that said about a man, that he’s over-prepared,” Chastain continued. “And I think that’s something in our society that we, for some reason, have been afraid or uncomfortable with — the woman that is one step ahead and overly-prepared and has thought everything out and stays up late reading and has ambition.”

This implants that only ultra power hungry woman who admits no weakness can play with the men. Her character has flaws --- popping pills, manipulating news, and frequent encounters with a male escort to remind her of the life she gave up for her career. Intriguingly, the male philanders force her into McCarthy-era (the communist scare of the 50s) styled Senate hearings where the person with the last found proven sin will likely lose.

Earlier , I referred to Chastain as a step out of "Devil Wears Prada." Chastain said in an interview she anticipated the role would have her in conservative black outfits, which did not materialize: The women's work uniform has a distinct designer flavor. Further, fostering a rubric: Can she still have an attractive, provoking appearance and rise on her merits in corporate or bureaucratic culture?

Despite the obvious Second Amendment anchors --- the subject could have been any of the many which pulverize our non-fictional Divided States of America, these more subtle gender role conflicts collide. How can the lobbyist retain essentially feminine qualities without inviting stereotypes, which are not similar to those faced by the male, who can be straight faced , show up late for work for work, go home early, down a few beers, and cheer his favorite team for easy promotions on the success ladder.

True, the widening of "Miss Sloane's" release coincides with after election jitters, belittling of ethical lines in the sand, and a trust vacuum . It also goes national after a study revealed that though more woman than men enroll and graduate as attorneys (one of those formerly all male clubs), but they have degrees from non-Ivy League highly accredited schools. Bottom line: More men than women are likely to more quickly take the bar exam as necessary for job placement after graduation. Ouch.