Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
Wednesday, December 14, 2016 - 04:58 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford
Mayor Steve Williams walked the parade route expressing holiday cheer to viewers. We have added some photos with credit to Huntington Mayor's Office.
Some current and incoming members of Huntington City Council rode the trolley styled bus provided by The Transit Authority.
Dutch Miller sponsored the parade and provided the vehicle for Elsa.
https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonElsa/photos
This links to an unpublished newspaper photo:
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10104015878604090&set=a.86587536...
Elsa appears as a 'substitute Santa' on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.at Timewarp Cards and Comics at the Eastgate Mall in Cincinnati, Ohio.