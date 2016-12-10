Most read
Chills, Spills and Ice Grace, as "Frozen" Queen Visits Barboursville's Ice Rink
Saturday, December 10, 2016 - 03:07 Photos by Crystal St. Clair and Tony Rutherford
She posed for photos with excited children and encouraged them.
Images provide a glimpse of those trying out the ice and a glimpse of the skatepark,