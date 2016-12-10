Chills, Spills and Ice Grace, as "Frozen" Queen Visits Barboursville's Ice Rink

Saturday, December 10, 2016 - 03:07 Photos by Crystal St. Clair and Tony Rutherford

Barboursville selected a cold weekend to debut a temporary ice skating rink as an event to gauge interest in building a permanent ice rink near the city's skate park.

Arriving to celebrate the rink , the Barboursville Convention & Visitor's Bureau sponsored a two hour photo session with Elsa WV. She's a favorite near look-a-like of the animated "Frozen" queen. 

She posed for photos with excited children and encouraged them. 

Images provide a glimpse of those trying out the ice and a glimpse of the skatepark,

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus