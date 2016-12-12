"We Are Marshall" Sold Out Keith Albee and all 16 Auditoriums at Marquee Pullman Square Ten Years Ago

On the night of Dec. 12, 2006, the film premiered on the Green Carpet at the Keith Albee to a sell out. Stars and filmmakers attended then went to a party at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

During the making of "We are Marshall," HNN had special access to the set as an informal "enbed" per an agreement with the film's director, McG partially based on prior experience through Boxoffice Magazine.

Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square that night played the movie on all 16 of its screens to sell out audiences.

Ironically, during an awards dinner at the Pullman Plaza, in which McG was honored by the School of Business, a secret slipped out --- McG had a fear of flying.

His mother confirmed it. She told HNN that providence determined that her son direct the picture.

McG had concern that he would be ridiculed in public.

Paraphrasing, I told him, "this makes you a true Son of Marshall. You had to overcome a challenge to direct the film."

We made a 'deal.'

He granted permission to reveal the connection including flying in alone on a flight and visiting the scene of the crash before accepting the director's job.

In exchange , a component was kept secure. He would reveal that years later when he was comfortable to another publication.