"We Are Marshall" Sold Out Keith Albee and all 16 Auditoriums at Marquee Pullman Square Ten Years Ago
Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square that night played the movie on all 16 of its screens to sell out audiences.
Ironically, during an awards dinner at the Pullman Plaza, in which McG was honored by the School of Business, a secret slipped out --- McG had a fear of flying.
His mother confirmed it. She told HNN that providence determined that her son direct the picture.
McG had concern that he would be ridiculed in public.
Paraphrasing, I told him, "this makes you a true Son of Marshall. You had to overcome a challenge to direct the film."
We made a 'deal.'
He granted permission to reveal the connection including flying in alone on a flight and visiting the scene of the crash before accepting the director's job.
In exchange , a component was kept secure. He would reveal that years later when he was comfortable to another publication.