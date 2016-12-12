BREAKING... Entertainment Tax Increase Withdrawn by Council Member

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, December 12, 2016 - 23:37 Updated 1 week ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

Councilman Bill Rosenberger withdrew his proposed ordinance that would have increased tax on movies from one cent to 2% of all admissions. The full council voted to withdraw the ordinance.

The first reading of the ordinance would have come on the Tenth Anniversary of the premiere of "We Are Marshall" at the Keith Albee and Marquee Cinemas.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus