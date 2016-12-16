Huntington's Show Biz Family -- the Wolves IMAGES

Former Huntington First Lady Debbie Wolfe posted a few pics from Germany where two daredevil grown ups have a month long contact.

It's been a while since we dropped in on members of the Wolfe Family who have show-biz career connections from Broadway to circus acrobats.

SLEEPLESS IN GERMANY! Ahhh...the glamorous life we Wolfes lead! The world's most beautiful locations, 4-star hotels with all the perks, magnificent theatres...



Christmas in Germany sounds postcard picturesque, but this is quite a different gig from our usual work environments. We are in the Rustbelt of Germany (Ruhrgebiet) in Dortmund, a once-thriving steel town not unlike Huntington, trying to reinvent itself as an entertainment and cultural center.

The type of shows Mary and Tyce normally do are glamorous:. Cruise ships, Vegas, Hawaii, California...but they had never done a "real" "traditional" circus. So when an opportunity came up for a short term (30 day) contract with one of Europe's most respected, cutting-edge circuses, they took the plunge...so here we are, in the Rustbelt.

I've posted hundreds of pics of glorious views from other babysitting trips:. Niagara Falls, beautiful beaches, rainbows and probably even a unicorn or two. The scenery here is much different. This is the view from our window. There is an ever-present grayness that permeates this landscape, but on the outskirts of town there is a cluster of huge black and yellow tents rising out of the asphalt...the home of Dortmund's Circus Flic Flac.

Yes...it really is a tent! A tent filled with cutting-edge technology, lights and sound, and a group of the most amazing athletes in the world. As usual, Mary and Tyce are the only Americans...the others come together from Russia, Ukraine, China, South America...it's a mind-blowing melting pot of talent, creativity, languages...with common respect for human potential.