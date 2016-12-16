Most read
- Witness Tells of "Stabbing Incident" in His Apartment Building; One Dead
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- $10 Million Dollar Suit Alleges Disabled Aide Bullied by Councilman
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Huntington SWAT Team Raids Apartment Building
- Huntington Stabbing Victim Uncooperative with Police
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- New marketing campaign targets prospective students
- Huntington Council Agenda for Tuesday Announced
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former Mayoral Candidate Opposes Sanitary Increase, Pledges to Create an Oversight Forum
Everyone!!!
There is a new infrastructure trillion dollar bill that will fund in part or completely any needed repairs and rebuilds. This will pass due to the majority in both houses. This should be completed by March. Huntington will certainly be eligible.
What is the real rush. Look further than the present. If this passes and the funds from Washington become available will the Mayor and Council reduce the increase?
No.
This will become a slush fund. We need to hold accountable all of our elected officials and all of there appointed leaders.
Who is the executive director of the Sanitation Board since Mr Akers has passed?
Why do we allow the Mayor to play a dual role?.
Separation would allow for more transparency.
We need to as a city and citizens form an oversight committee that begins to force transparency from all departments. It is clear that the council and the administration is not going to do that.
A Watch dog if you will.
I am willing to take the League of Principled Citizens and create a forum for oversight of Huntington's City Government.
Are you willing to help?
I will let all of you know soon how we need to proceed. Spread the word.
Remember
A secret is the birthplace of a lie.
Steve J Davis
Founder
League of Principled Citizens
Editor's Note: He ran for Mayor in the Republican Primary