Huntington woman sentenced to over six years in federal prison for heroin charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman caught with heroin was sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Misty Renee Wentz, 38, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

On September 1, 2015, Wentz was approached and interviewed by Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Huntington. Wentz admitted to the agents that she was concealing heroin on her person. Wentz then provided the heroin to agents and admitted that she possessed the heroin for purposes of distribution. Wentz further admitted that she had conspired with multiple individuals over the previous year to distribute up to three kilograms of heroin that was transported to the Huntington area from Detroit.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.