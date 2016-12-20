Advanced ski runs at Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area open, earliest in 45 years

DAVIS, W.Va. – Beginning the weekend of Dec. 16, Canaan Valley Resort State Park skiers can defy gravity (#DefyGravity). That’s when Gravity, the resort’s most advanced downhill run, opens along with two other advanced runs – Lower Canaan Curve and Upper Spruce. The opening of these runs increases the early-season skiable terrain to 13 slopes and trails at Canaan.





The ski area at Canaan Valley Resort opened Dec. 10 with eight trails, including the popular 1¼-mile Timber Trail, with a 12 to 24-inch base and packed powder. It is also the earliest in the resort’s 45-year history that so many trails and slopes have been opened with man-made snow.



The increase in the number of trails opened this early in the ski season is a result of doubled snowmaking capacity combined with welcomed blasts of cold air coming from the north. The resort’s ice skating rink also is open, and the cross-country ski area will open by the Christmas holiday weekend or earlier, if conditions permit.



The resort's open runs and other slope conditions are listed on



Canaan Valley Resort

The Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area is in the highest mountain valley to the east of the Rocky Mountains and is known for breathtaking views of the mountainous region. The ski resort has a summit elevation of 4,280 feet above sea level, 91 skiable acres, four lifts and a “magic carpet,” a terrain park and a ski school. With 47 trails and slopes, the Critters Crawl beginner area – a dedicated beginner instruction trail serviced by its own magic carpet – and ski school for private and group lessons, Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area offers a memorable winter adventure for every skier and snowboarder.



Canaan Valley Resort is in north central West Virginia approximately three hours from Pittsburgh, 2½ hours from Washington, D.C. and 2¾ hours from Charleston, West Virginia.



