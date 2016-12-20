W.Va. AG Appoints Chief Deputy, Announces New Arrivals

CHARLESTON – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced several per

sonnel changes in his administration, including new hires in his front office, and the appointment of a Chief Deputy Attorney General.



Morrisey promoted current COO and Senior Deputy Attorney General Anthony Martin to be his first Chief Deputy Attorney General since taking office in 2013. He will manage both legal and day-to-day operations of the Office and, along with Solicitor General Elbert Lin, will report directly to Attorney General Morrisey. Martin, a Buckhannon native, has been with Attorney General Morrisey since his first year in office and has managed the everyday operations of the organization while also directing the Attorney General’s collaborative units for the federal investigation and prosecution of disability fraud and drug trafficking. Martin also spearheads the Office’s substance abuse prevention efforts that have gained support from organizations across the state and throughout the country. In his role as Chief Deputy, Martin will continue playing a central role in an office that has returned $34.5 million to state coffers and has brought in settlements valued at more than $250 million.



“Anthony’s unique combination of leadership and legal ability has made him a vital part of our success as an Office. He is very determined and knows how to get things done.” Attorney General Morrisey said. “As Chief Deputy, Anthony will continue to build upon our reputation for excellence.”



Ed Wenger has joined the office as General Counsel. Ed previously clerked for Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and for Judge Edward C. Prado on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in San Antonio, Texas. He also brings additional private sector experience to the Office as a former associate at the law firm of Jones Day in Washington, DC. Ed is an Order of the Coif graduate of Vanderbilt Law School and received a Bachelor’s, summa cum laude, and a Master’s degree from Florida International University.



Thomas Johnson has been appointed as Deputy Solicitor General in the Office of Attorney General. Johnson was most recently Of Counsel at the firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Washington, DC. Johnson previously clerked for Judge Jerry E. Smith of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Houston, TX. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School where he was Deputy Editor in Chief of the Harvard Journal on Law and Public Policy. Johnson also holds a Bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in Government from Georgetown University.



“We have built a team committed to making our Office one the best law firms in the country,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our reputation for quality attracts the best and brightest to the service of our State. Ed Wenger and Tom Johnson have achieved great success at every level of their careers. I am confident they will continue to perform at the highest level to advance the legal interests of the people .”



Bob Leslie will continue to serve as a Senior Deputy in the office and will add to his portfolio the management of the Attorney General’s initiatives on Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence as well as directing attorney training for the office

