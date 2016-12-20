Casting Call for Greenbrier County

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, December 20, 2016 - 20:52 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release

The Greenbrier Clinic in White Sulphur Springs is casting for 8 Actors and Models for doctor, nurse, and patient roles for a 2-day, B-roll promotional shoot to take place Dec. 28-29 in and around The Greenbrier. Pay is $250 per day, plus meals and copy.

Actors and Models of any ethnicity who wish to be considered must be available both days. Breakdown of roles are: Males in mid 30s-mid 60s, 5’7”-6’5”, athletic or average build, clean shaven, classic look & Females in mid 30s-mid-60s, 5’2”-5’8”, average, athletic or toned, natural hair and makeup, classic look).

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT: Thursday, Dec. 22 by 5:00 pm EST. For consideration, submit resume, current contact info (phone and email), and current photos to greenbriercom@gmail.com. Please, no phone calls. If selected, you will be notified via cell phone no later than Monday, Dec. 26 by 6:00 pm. Additional info and requirements are below:

 

All actors will be filmed in various clinic settings, including, but not limited to, exam rooms, waiting rooms and offices. No nudity or spoken lines are required, but some actors will be required to wear a hospital gown. If requested, you may be asked to provide a leotard or form fitting (nude in color) undergarments. Actors should have experience "looking natural" in these environments. Experience on film sets or acting is preferred. Actors will be required to bring an assortment of wardrobe staples, including resort causal or upscale casual attire. Actors must be able to arrive on a set camera-ready (a continuity person will be available for makeup and hair touch-ups).

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus