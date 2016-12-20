Most read
Casting Call for Greenbrier County
Actors and Models of any ethnicity who wish to be considered must be available both days. Breakdown of roles are: Males in mid 30s-mid 60s, 5’7”-6’5”, athletic or average build, clean shaven, classic look & Females in mid 30s-mid-60s, 5’2”-5’8”, average, athletic or toned, natural hair and makeup, classic look).
DEADLINE TO SUBMIT: Thursday, Dec. 22 by 5:00 pm EST. For consideration, submit resume, current contact info (phone and email), and current photos to greenbriercom@gmail.com. Please, no phone calls. If selected, you will be notified via cell phone no later than Monday, Dec. 26 by 6:00 pm. Additional info and requirements are below:
All actors will be filmed in various clinic settings, including, but not limited to, exam rooms, waiting rooms and offices. No nudity or spoken lines are required, but some actors will be required to wear a hospital gown. If requested, you may be asked to provide a leotard or form fitting (nude in color) undergarments. Actors should have experience "looking natural" in these environments. Experience on film sets or acting is preferred. Actors will be required to bring an assortment of wardrobe staples, including resort causal or upscale casual attire. Actors must be able to arrive on a set camera-ready (a continuity person will be available for makeup and hair touch-ups).