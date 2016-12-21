Huntington Stabbing Victim Uncooperative with Police

 Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 07:32 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Huntington Stabbing Victim Uncooperative with Police
Photo David Williams

A stabbing incident reported at about 7:08 in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue has Huntington Police investigating if that's what occurred.

The victim turned up at Cabell-Huntington Hospital's waiting room with his shirt off. Three police officers were there too.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarell indicated that the victim had lied about his non-life threatening injuries, suggesting a drug deal or attempted robbery.

According to a Herald Dispatch report, two hours later a body was found. He did not reveal where the body was found and if it was related to the stabbing incident.

911 earlier reported three victims in the second floor apartment, but the apparent victim had fled.

