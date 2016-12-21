Most read
Huntington Stabbing Victim Uncooperative with Police
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 07:32 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Police Chief Joe Ciccarell indicated that the victim had lied about his non-life threatening injuries, suggesting a drug deal or attempted robbery.
According to a Herald Dispatch report, two hours later a body was found. He did not reveal where the body was found and if it was related to the stabbing incident.
911 earlier reported three victims in the second floor apartment, but the apparent victim had fled.