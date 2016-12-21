Most read
Witness Tells of "Stabbing Incident" in His Apartment Building; One Dead
After he got off work, David Williams, wrote: "The police are all over my alley and parking lot. I walked out there after I got off work and a cop told me to get inside. I was standing in the grass of my parking lot and he told me to get out of the grass I was standing in evidence. He told me to go back inside."
Williams, a counselor, stated this morning on Facebook:
I am very heartbroken over the incidents that happened around my apartment building last night. Although it looks to be self defense, it is very tragic when a young life is taken.
I have talked to a few young people who knew the boy. They said he was a good kid.
I work with troubled kids and talked to one last night. The kids get upset and it is hard to be locked up where I work especially this time of year. But these good kids make bad decisions. They are not bad kids but the bad choices have serious implications.
The is what I try to teach them. My job is about building relationships with these kids and hoping to have a positive enough relationship where they do not make a foolish choice and end up another sad story.
It is often a thin line between doing something stupid you live to regret and ending up dead on a cold dark night.
I pray for our children. I am very afraid for them. They just want to hang out like we used to but times are different.
Please, kids, please. If you are someone I have worked with in the past. Please make good choices... Your life depends on it."
No release has been received from the Huntington Police Department at this time.