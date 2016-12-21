Witness Tells of "Stabbing Incident" in His Apartment Building; One Dead

Stephen Bryant Washington has died.The dead man is identified as one of those who attempted to rob individuals at the apartment. Later, Kori Barnes, 18, showed up with a stab wound at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Six people ran from the apartment as police showed up.

According to WSAZ, police have told them that the teen died following an altercation in an apartment known for 'drug parties.' Three men broke into the apartment to commit a robbery and pistol whipped a victim. A 17-year-old juvenile disarmed Barnes by stabbing him.

A man who witnessed Tuesday night's (Dec. 20) "stabbing" incident in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue has stated that one person has died as a result of the incident --- apparently one of those who attempted to rob the residence

After he got off work, David Williams, wrote: "The police are all over my alley and parking lot. I walked out there after I got off work and a cop told me to get inside. I was standing in the grass of my parking lot and he told me to get out of the grass I was standing in evidence. He told me to go back inside."

Williams, a counselor, stated this morning on Facebook:

I am very heartbroken over the incidents that happened around my apartment building last night. Although it looks to be self defense, it is very tragic when a young life is taken.

I have talked to a few young people who knew the boy. They said he was a good kid.

I work with troubled kids and talked to one last night. The kids get upset and it is hard to be locked up where I work especially this time of year. But these good kids make bad decisions. They are not bad kids but the bad choices have serious implications.

The is what I try to teach them. My job is about building relationships with these kids and hoping to have a positive enough relationship where they do not make a foolish choice and end up another sad story.

It is often a thin line between doing something stupid you live to regret and ending up dead on a cold dark night.

I pray for our children. I am very afraid for them. They just want to hang out like we used to but times are different.

Please, kids, please. If you are someone I have worked with in the past. Please make good choices... Your life depends on it."

No release has been received from the Huntington Police Department at this time.