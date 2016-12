Huntington Council Agenda for Tuesday Announced

The agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 27 meeting of Huntington City Council has been announced. The work session will be Thursday at 4 pm.

Council meets Tuesday due to Monday being a holiday.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

December 27, 2016

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL SETTING THE AMOUNT OF COMPENSATION RECEIVED BY THE MAYOR AND MEMBERS OF COUNCIL (as amended)

Sponsored by: Councilman John Short

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE TWENTY-FIVE (25) PRINTERS FOR THE E-CITATION PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman David Ball

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE WITH FIFTY-SEVEN (57) RUGGED LAPTOP COMPUTERS

Sponsored by: Councilman David Ball

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL GRANTING A NONEXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO COMCAST OF WEST VIRGINIA, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, TO USE THE STREETS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, FOR ITS POLES, WIRES, CONDUITS, CABLES AND FIXTURES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bill Rosenberger

9. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-5 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 627, 629, 631, 633, 635 14th ST. AND 1314, 1316, 1318, 1320 7th AVENUE, AND 626, 632 13th STREET, CABELL COUNTY TAX MAP 30, PARCELS 104, 107, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128 AND 129

Sponsored by: Councilman Bill Rosenberger

10. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AND FIXING RATES, FEES AND CHARGES OF THE MUNICIPAL SEWER SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilman David Ball

11. Resolutions re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

12. Confirmation of Appointment: Cabell Huntington convention & Visitors Bureau - Geoffrey Fleming (filling an unexpired term)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sandra Clements

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment