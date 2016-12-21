$10 Million Dollar Suit Alleges Disabled Aide Bullied by Councilman

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 17:00 Updated 18 hours ago
$10 Million Dollar Suit Alleges Disabled Aide Bullied by Councilman

A Brooklyn city councilman and his underlings has been sued for $10 million dollars in damages for mocking and discriminating against a disabled assistant.

In fact, they beheaded the man's stuff animals as part of the bullying.

The lawsuit was filed Dec 5, 2016 in the New York Supreme Court.

http://nypost.com/2016/12/06/city-councilman-accused-of-humiliating-staf...

 

  1. BIS V GENTLE AND CITY OF NNY.pdf (2.61 MB)
  2. NY Supeme B v Gentile.pdf (2.61 MB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus