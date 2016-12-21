$10 Million Dollar Suit Alleges Disabled Aide Bullied by Councilman

A Brooklyn city councilman and his underlings has been sued for $10 million dollars in damages for mocking and discriminating against a disabled assistant.

In fact, they beheaded the man's stuff animals as part of the bullying.

The lawsuit was filed Dec 5, 2016 in the New York Supreme Court.

http://nypost.com/2016/12/06/city-councilman-accused-of-humiliating-staf...