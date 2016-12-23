Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Christmas.

The Sanitary fee increase covers residential , commercial and industrial customers. At the Finance Committee meeting John O'Connor from Steel of WV noted severe competitive impact on the steelmaker, about $300,000 a year to their bill.

Four members of Huntington City Council attended Thursday's Dec. 22 work session where Mayor Steve Williams in his capacity as chair of the Huntington Sanitary Board outlined modifications to the 57% Sanitary fee increase which will be voted on by members of Huntington City Council Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall.

At the work session, Williams said that a discussion had been held with O'Connor in which their increase would be stretched out to over ten year --- a proposal made at the Finance Committee meeting by at large councilwoman Rebecca Thacker for all those impacted.

In addition, Williams revealed a letter from Region 3 of EPA that would cause the HSB and Waste Treatment Plant to discontinue chlorine treatment and replace with ultra violet light, which would increase costs at least $1 million dollars.

Workers from the HSB during an earlier meeting praised former executive director Lou Akers for preventing rate increases by essentially running a tighter ship and pushing fingers in the dike. Akers had previously been the chairman and vice chairman of Champion Industries and chairman of Chapman Printing. He returned to Huntington after leading an investment firm during the rocky recession and/or near depression period.

The four council members in attendance --- David Ball, Mark Bates, John David Short, and Sandra Clements --- were joined about 15 minutes into the meeting by Joyce Clark.

Several sources have questioned the lack of a quorum at the work session. Scott Caserta challenged moving the meeting to Dec. 27 in an earlier email. Bates responded that the city attorney indicated that since Christmas falls on Sunday, the legal holiday is Monday, and thus council meets on Tuesday.

During the rush to vote, the ordinance has abandoned total infrastructure replacements (which require a 30 days notice) to within 48 hours the 57% in operating and maintenance expenses. The number of accounts has ranged anywhere from 18,000 to 24,000, depending on the meeting.

Ms. Thacker has again challenged the Mayor who wants this measure passed by the current council stating it would be too much of an imposition for the new council to immediately vote on such an increase. The new council includes Alex Vence, a Huntington Sanitary Board and Water Quality Board member, elected in November to replace Frances Jackson in District 3.

A former employee in Charleston recalled a tremendous fight in the 90s by activist and city charter co-writer Tom McCallister , community members and Mayor Jean Dean.

Dean allegedly did not follow procedure in the HSB issue then. She stated to auditors 'I had to get the project done.'

The source indicated that Mayor Dean "shoved stuff down" through council without questions or transparency.

McCallister, who ran against Williams for Mayor, complained that various directives from the Chief Inspector's Office in Charleston have been ignored, such as the push down procedure.

Public comment will be allowed at the Tuesday council meeting.

The meeting includes a vote on a $10,000 a year pay increase for the Mayor. Originally proposed by Sandra Clements, John David Short will sponsor the ordinance.

In addition, a vote on the Comcast franchise agreement will take place. It includes a 0.50 per month per customer potential pass through increase for acquisition of studio equipment for public access and equipment that will allow re-play of council meetings.

Tuesday will be the last meeting for Frances Jackson, Scott Caserta, Sandra Clements , Bill Rosenberger, and John David Short and David Ball.