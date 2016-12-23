BREAKING: Man Seriously Injured in Huntington Stabbing, Wreck on Hal Greer Thursday Night

 Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:43 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor, Photos by Crystal St. Clair
Wreck on 8th Avenue and Hal Greer at about 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 22
Photo Crystal St. Clair

Huntington Police continue investigation of a stabbing Thursday, Dec. 22 at about 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Eighth Street. A 911 caller indicated a victim had been stabbed in the throat.

The victim has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have interviewed witnesses and a person of interest, WSAZ.com stated.

Earlier in the evening at about 7 p.m. an accident between a truck and SUV knocked out power at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Hal Greer Blvd. The driver of the truck had to be taken to the hospital.

Photo Crystal St. Clair

