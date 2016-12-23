Most read
BREAKING: Man Seriously Injured in Huntington Stabbing, Wreck on Hal Greer Thursday Night
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:43 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor, Photos by Crystal St. Clair
The victim has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have interviewed witnesses and a person of interest, WSAZ.com stated.
Earlier in the evening at about 7 p.m. an accident between a truck and SUV knocked out power at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Hal Greer Blvd. The driver of the truck had to be taken to the hospital.