Tiffany’s, Citizen Came Coming in January

The Flashback series at Marquee Cinemas will take a short break following the Dec. 24 3 p.m. showing of Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s kicks off 2017 January 8 & 11. Aliens follows Jan 15 & 18 , with Orson Welles Citizen Kane showing Jan. 22 & 25.