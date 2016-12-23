FLASHBACK

Tiffany’s, Citizen Came Coming in January

 Friday, December 23, 2016
Tiffany’s, Citizen Came Coming in January

The Flashback series at Marquee Cinemas will take a short break following the Dec. 24 3 p.m. showing of Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s kicks off 2017 January 8 & 11. Aliens follows Jan 15 & 18 , with Orson Welles Citizen Kane showing Jan. 22 & 25.

Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 brings David O Selznick’s epic “Gone with the Wind.”

In February, the series includes “The King and I” (Feb. 5 & 8), It Happened One Night (Feb. 12 & 15) and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” Feb. 19 and 22.

For details, click, http://www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule

