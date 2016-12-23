W.Va. AG Targets 2nd Pharmacy In Opioid Painkiller Fight

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against a Grant County pharmacy alleges it dispensed an excessive amount of prescription opioids in violation of the state’s consumer protection laws.





Attorney General Morrisey contends Judy’s Drug Store Inc., of Petersburg, helped fuel the state’s opioid prescription crisis by dispensing nearly 1.8 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone, highly addictive painkillers, for a three-county region of fewer than 34,000 residents.



The alleged conduct, occurring from 2010 to 2016, continued despite Judy’s Drug Store and several of its employees having paid $2 million to end a federal investigation in 2014. It involved allegations the business repeatedly filled prescriptions that had no legitimate medical purpose.



“Every participant in the supply chain must do its part to ensure proper use of these highly addictive drugs,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Anything less places consumers at great risk of addiction and death, a devastating reality already experienced by far too many families and one that must end.”



The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Hardy Circuit Court, comes two weeks after Attorney General’s filing of similar allegations against Larry’s Drive-in Pharmacy of Madison in Boone County.



The Judy’s Drug Store lawsuit alleges it failed to identify suspicious prescriptions or determine whether it dispenses a suspicious number of pills. The pharmacy purports to serve customers from Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties.



The eight-count civil complaint charges Judy’s Drug Store with violations of the state’s Controlled Substance Act as well as its Consumer Protection and Credit Act, along with unfair methods of competition, negligence, unjust enrichment, creating a public nuisance and intentional acts and omissions.



The Attorney General seeks civil penalties and punitive damages, along with an injunction.



