Kilgore Recognized As December Fellow of the Month

Brian Kilgore, M.D., has been selected as the December 2016 Resident/Fellow of the Month, announced Paulette Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Kilgore is completing the first year of a nephrology fellowship.

“As a former high school teacher, Dr. Kilgore has the unique capability and skill set to explain the complex terminology and management associated with kidney disease in a way that everyone can understand – whether it be a first-year medical student, a resident or a patient,” Wehner said. “This skill allows all to make better clinical decisions and patients to have better control of their lives. The best physicians effectively teach their patients.”

Prior to starting his fellowship, the former teacher turned doctor completed a combined four-year internal medicine/pediatrics residency at Marshall. Kilgore has a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, with a biochemistry emphasis, from Marshall University. He also completed coursework for a Master of Arts in Teaching program at Marshall prior to matriculation as a medical student.

Zeid Khitan, M.D., program director for the nephrology residency added that “it is an honor to have someone with the clinical acumen of Dr. Kilgore as our first fellow. He has exceptional clinical skills, and has a genuine interest in his patients. We are excited that Dr. Kilgore has been honored with this most deserved award. ”

The new two-year nephrology fellowship is a subspecialty of internal medicine that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the kidney. As part of his recognition as the December Resident/Fellow of the Month, Kilgore will receive items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.