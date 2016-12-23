Most read
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fee will Crush Some Huntington Residents
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:15 Updated 45 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
I am totally against it and think you and your council should reconsider. As far as you getting a raise, try living on what I make. I would love to see you try it for just one month. It's not easy and most of the month I don't have money for food.
You are the Mayor and should be trying to help the people. Also, I don't see any improvement with the drugs and prostitution. You need to take care of the city. Not line your pocket.
SUBMITTED TODD SWEENEY
HUNTINGTON