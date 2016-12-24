Most read
- Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Christmas.
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- $10 Million Dollar Suit Alleges Disabled Aide Bullied by Councilman
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- BREAKING: Man Seriously Injured in Huntington Stabbing, Wreck on Hal Greer Thursday Night
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Billy Graham Rapid Response Team to Offer 'Ministry of Presence' in Berlin Following Deadly Terror Attack
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
Keith Albee Seat Fundraiser Announced
Plymale also announced a $20,000 anonymous donation and $30,000 donation from Brickstreet Mutual Insurance Co. to launch the campaign. Seventy-five seats in the center of the balcony will be designated to honor the victims of the 1970 Marshall plane crash. For more information about the campaign and how you can donate, visit http://www.keithalbee.com/take-a-seat/