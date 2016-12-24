Keith Albee Seat Fundraiser Announced

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams joined Senator Bob Plymale , David Tyson, other board members of the Keith-Albee Foundation early this week to announce a campaign to refurbish the seats at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Plymale also announced a $20,000 anonymous donation and $30,000 donation from Brickstreet Mutual Insurance Co. to launch the campaign. Seventy-five seats in the center of the balcony will be designated to honor the victims of the 1970 Marshall plane crash. For more information about the campaign and how you can donate, visit http://www.keithalbee.com/take-a-seat/