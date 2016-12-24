RCBI Has Winning Entry

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 02:15 Updated 7 hours ago
RCBI Has Winning Entry

The Maker Vault, the makerspace at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in downtown Huntington, is a finalist in a national contest sponsored by Bernzomatic. But it needs your help to win!

Top prize winners of $15,000, $7,500 and $5,000 will be determined by a national vote. These winners also receive up to $1,500 in Bernzomatic products.

Founded in 1876, Bernzomatic makes industrial blowtorches, fuel cylinders and other supplies for light- and heavy-duty products used by professionals as well as hobbyists. The 2016 Bernzomatic Find Your Fire Community Grants program celebrates the creativity and curiosity of makers all across the country who want to use their talents to make a difference.

The Maker Vault at RCBI is a collaborative space that focuses on making, creating, learning and exploring. Housed in a former vault – a holdover from the days when the Huntington building was home to a bank – it is stocked with tools and technology that includes an X-Carve router, 3D printers, a vacuum form mold, and a vinyl cutter. In its first year, students, entrepreneurs and crafts people have visited and used the tools available in the Maker Vault.

If the Maker Vault wins, the prize money will be used to add seating, work tables, shelving and more specialty equipment. The Vault will feature a “Wall of Fame” where inspiring creations from makers will be displayed.

Everyone is encouraged to vote online for RCBI’s Maker Vault. You can cast your vote once each day at Bernzomatic.com/Grants. Voting will continue through Dec. 31. #abc8 #MakeNoLittlePlans

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus