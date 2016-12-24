RCBI Has Winning Entry

Top prize winners of $15,000, $7,500 and $5,000 will be determined by a national vote. These winners also receive up to $1,500 in Bernzomatic products.

The Maker Vault, the makerspace at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in downtown Huntington, is a finalist in a national contest sponsored by Bernzomatic. But it needs your help to win!

Founded in 1876, Bernzomatic makes industrial blowtorches, fuel cylinders and other supplies for light- and heavy-duty products used by professionals as well as hobbyists. The 2016 Bernzomatic Find Your Fire Community Grants program celebrates the creativity and curiosity of makers all across the country who want to use their talents to make a difference.

The Maker Vault at RCBI is a collaborative space that focuses on making, creating, learning and exploring. Housed in a former vault – a holdover from the days when the Huntington building was home to a bank – it is stocked with tools and technology that includes an X-Carve router, 3D printers, a vacuum form mold, and a vinyl cutter. In its first year, students, entrepreneurs and crafts people have visited and used the tools available in the Maker Vault.

If the Maker Vault wins, the prize money will be used to add seating, work tables, shelving and more specialty equipment. The Vault will feature a “Wall of Fame” where inspiring creations from makers will be displayed.

Everyone is encouraged to vote online for RCBI's Maker Vault. You can cast your vote once each day at Bernzomatic.com/Grants. Voting will continue through Dec. 31.