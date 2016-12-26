Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Christmas.
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- 'Real' Beasts Visit Marquee Pullman Celebrating "Fantastic Beasts" Reel Opening IMAGES
- Christmas Greetings
- BREAKING: Man Seriously Injured in Huntington Stabbing, Wreck on Hal Greer Thursday Night
Huntington Police Have Slow Christmas Eve
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 02:54 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
An overdose has been reported. It came at about 5:25 a.m. at the intersection of 21st Street and 8th Avenue.