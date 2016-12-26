Huntington Police Have Slow Christmas Eve

Huntington Police on Christmas Eve arrested only ten persons (on 15 charges), Most of the charges were traffic related but did include three for driving under the influence.

Police made an arrest at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Terrace Street for possession of a controlled substance and at about 7:38 p.m. arrested two men for possession of a controlled substance and another for intent to deliver a controlled substance. Those arrests took place at the intersection of 21st Street and 8th Avenue.