W.Va. AG Warns Consumers of Post-Holiday Employment Scams

Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.

Check the business’ website to make sure the opening is posted there. If you’re still not sure, call the business to check on the position.

Use caution when ads urge you to immediately apply and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”

Do Internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.