Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Huntington Police Have Slow Christmas Eve
- Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Christmas.
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- 'Real' Beasts Visit Marquee Pullman Celebrating "Fantastic Beasts" Reel Opening IMAGES
- Twas the Night Before ... IMAGES
Commute Chelsea Manning's Sentence to Time Served
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 12:56 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Chelsea has already served more time in prison than any individual in United States history who disclosed information in the public interest. Her disclosures harmed no one.
President Obama, as you and the medical community have recognized, prisoners who face solitary confinement are more likely to commit suicide.
Chelsea is a woman in a men's facility facing ongoing mistreatment. She has attempted suicide and has been punished with additional time in solitary confinement for her desperation. Her life is at risk and you can save her.
Please commute Chelsea Manning's sentence to time served.