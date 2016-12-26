Accident Cuts Power to Some Huntington Loations

 Monday, December 26, 2016 - 13:07 Updated 33 min ago Photos by Crystal St. Clair
Accident Cuts Power to Some Huntington Loations

A car accident at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26  snapped a utility pole  at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 21st Street. The power outage has impacted numerous businesses and residences.  Fifth Avenue  is shut down between 20th and 22nd Streets.

Police arrested the driver who apparently lost control of the car.

Appalachian Power crews do not anticipate restoration until about 5 p.m.

