Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Huntington Police Have Slow Christmas Eve
- Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Christmas.
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- 'Real' Beasts Visit Marquee Pullman Celebrating "Fantastic Beasts" Reel Opening IMAGES
- Twas the Night Before ... IMAGES
Accident Cuts Power to Some Huntington Loations
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 13:07 Updated 33 min ago Photos by Crystal St. Clair
Police arrested the driver who apparently lost control of the car.
Appalachian Power crews do not anticipate restoration until about 5 p.m.