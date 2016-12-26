Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Huntington Police Have Slow Christmas Eve
- Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Christmas.
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- 'Real' Beasts Visit Marquee Pullman Celebrating "Fantastic Beasts" Reel Opening IMAGES
- Twas the Night Before ... IMAGES
Artisan Applications Accepted for BSSA Event
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 13:23 Updated 26 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Vendors who sign up before December 31, 2016, will qualify for the early bird booth rate. The application for the 2017 Dogwood Arts & Crafts Festival can be downloaded from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena website at www.bigsandyarena.com.
The Dogwood Arts & Crafts festival is the largest arts and crafts show in the Tri-State. Vendors will exhibit homemade jewelry, clothing, ironwork, woodwork, candles, pottery, art, fresh food and much more.Many of the artisans are juried through Tamarack, while others will go through a jurying process which will be judged by Tamarack artisan, author and sculptor Carter Taylor Seaton