Artisan Applications Accepted for BSSA Event

 Monday, December 26, 2016 - 13:23 Updated 26 min ago Edited from a Press Release

Artisan applications are now being accepted for the 45th Annual Dogwood Arts & Crafts Festival, April 28-30, 2017, at the SMG-managed Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

Vendors who sign up before December 31, 2016, will qualify for the early bird booth rate. The application for the 2017 Dogwood Arts & Crafts Festival can be downloaded from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena website at www.bigsandyarena.com.

The Dogwood Arts & Crafts festival is the largest arts and crafts show in the Tri-State. Vendors will exhibit homemade jewelry, clothing, ironwork, woodwork, candles, pottery, art, fresh food and much more.

Many of the artisans are juried through Tamarack, while others will go through a jurying process which will be judged by Tamarack artisan, author and sculptor Carter Taylor Seaton
