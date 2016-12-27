Most read
- Radiation Mutations & Cancers in North Carolina Photographs and Diagrams Fukushima & Nuclear Power
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Police Have Slow Christmas Eve
- Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Christmas.
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Power Restored to Some Huntington Loations
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
Last Huntington Council Meeting May Spur Controversy
Formerly Channel 21 featured programming found by one community member. The new agreement has Comcast purchasing video equipment and constructing a studio for production of community events. The upgrade will add fifty cents to cable bills then decrease in increments.
Another ordinance alters a neighborhood near downtown from R-5 to C-1 commercial.
Brianne Shell, planner, explained that the locations currently have a mix of residences and commercial structures. She said the alteration follows the city's comprehensive plan and provides a "transitional" zone.
The locations are 627, 629, 631, 633, and 635 14th Street , 1314, 1316, 1318 and 1320 7th Avenue, and 626 and 632 13th Street.
Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.
This will be the last meeting for Sandra Clements, Frances Jackson, Scott Caserta, David Ball, Bill Rosenberger and John David Short.