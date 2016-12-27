Last Huntington Council Meeting May Spur Controversy

The agenda also includes approval of a new ten year franchise agreement with Comcast Cable. The non-exclusive franchise applies to cable tv only, not the internet. Tweaks have been added for insuring greater customer service, but the addition of an upgraded public access channel has been negotiated.

Huntington City Council meets Tuesday night, Dec. 27, for the final time in 2016. Besides departures, the proposed pay raise for Mayor Steve Williams and the 57% Sanitary Fee increase likely spur differing opinions.

Formerly Channel 21 featured programming found by one community member. The new agreement has Comcast purchasing video equipment and constructing a studio for production of community events. The upgrade will add fifty cents to cable bills then decrease in increments.

Another ordinance alters a neighborhood near downtown from R-5 to C-1 commercial.

Brianne Shell, planner, explained that the locations currently have a mix of residences and commercial structures. She said the alteration follows the city's comprehensive plan and provides a "transitional" zone.

The locations are 627, 629, 631, 633, and 635 14th Street , 1314, 1316, 1318 and 1320 7th Avenue, and 626 and 632 13th Street.

Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

This will be the last meeting for Sandra Clements, Frances Jackson, Scott Caserta, David Ball, Bill Rosenberger and John David Short.