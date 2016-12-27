What's the cost of removing trash, sludge and Improved Waste Treatment? Operations Mean 57% Sewer Increase over 3 Years

An average bill consists of 3,200 gallons of water consumed. The rate goes from $17.37 to $21.90. The minimum (2,000 gallons ) jumps from $13.16 to $16.60.

A proposed sewer fee increase which would allow the Huntington Sanitary Board budget to grow from $12.3 million to $18.8 million over a three year period.

Assuming that council approves the ordinance as drafted, customers would begin paying the higher amounts 45 days after passage (sometime in early February). By Dec. 31, 2018 the average bill would be $27.39 and the minimum $20.80.

During the Finance Committee Steel of WV asserted a strong impact on market competition as their competition includes worldwide steelmakers. They face a pressure to decrease prices and not simply pass along the rate hike to its customers.

The hike is necessary for operation and maintenance costs, which include health care, trash disposal, and emergency repairs. HSB will seek a bond issue, but the city's rates are under the amount of household income specified by EPA and WV DEP for participation in low interest revolving funds. This increase would not bring the city nearer the threshold, but would assist in cash on hand requirements of current bondholders.

One component of the increase resulted from closure of the Kentucky landfill resulting in the city hauling garbage and sludge to Waverly and Jackson, Ohio.

In a letter to the Herald-Dispatch, Hilda Riley, said that Huntingtonians have excellent ideas for handling sewer related challenges "but their voices are not heard about the Charleston lawyers and close-minded council members."

Following opposition by Steel of West Virginia, council woman Joyce Clark told them to "buck up" and "deal with it," the letter states.

Ms. Riley contends "residents are being scammed by elected officials."

During the finance committee meeting , councilman Ball stated that asking questions about the figures in effect challenged the integrity of those who put the statements together.

At large councilwoman Rebecca Thacker suggested stretching the increase over a ten year period, but the proposal did not receive a second or any discussion.

A work session on Thursday Dec. 22 resulted in proposed changes by Mayor and HSB Chairman Steve Williams. These included a letter from Region III of US EPA that the city stop using chlorine treatment forcing a switch to ultraviolet treatment. In addition, a proposal would allow Steel of WV to stretch their increase out over ten years.

Public will be allowed to speak before the anticipated vote. Amendments, such as the above, are also subject to public speech. One question facing council members --- Are these proposals, if adopted, "significant" which would stretch the ordinance to a third reading.

Earlier, Williams indicated that the outgoing council should vote on the increase as they have, for instance, had experience touring the Waste Treatment Plant.