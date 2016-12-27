Most read
THREE OVERDOSE DEATHS REPORTED, NOT CONFIRMED
Huntington Police Make 8 Yule Arrests
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 04:52 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford HuntingtonNews.Net Reporter
Incidents reported included petit larceny at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 800 block of Marcum Terrace, a burglary at 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, and a burglary in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road at about 6:45 p.m.
Unofficially, HNN sources revealed three overdose deaths on Dec. 26, but this information has not been confirmed by HPD.