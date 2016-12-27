Huntington Police Make 8 Yule Arrests

Huntington Police arrested six different individuals on eight charges Christmas Day in the city. No felony arrests are reported on the sheet supplied by HPD. Charges ranged from disorderly conduct at Cabell Huntington Hospital to domestic battery and warrant service.

Incidents reported included petit larceny at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 800 block of Marcum Terrace, a burglary at 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, and a burglary in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road at about 6:45 p.m.

Unofficially, HNN sources revealed three overdose deaths on Dec. 26, but this information has not been confirmed by HPD.