BREAKING ... Steel of WV Sues Sanitary Board, Huntington City Council

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:50 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
BREAKING ... Steel of WV Sues Sanitary Board, Huntington City Council

Steel of West Virginia has filed a complaint in Circuit Court against the Huntington Sanitary Board and members of Huntington City Council.

The suit relates to the proposed 57% increase in Sanitary fees, which is scheduled to be voted upon Tuesday, Dec. 27.

No other information is available at this time.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus