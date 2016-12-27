Most read
Huntington City Charter Participating Writer Arrested Outside Council Chambers
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 23:25 Updated 38 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
He responded that he had more to say under the First Amendment petitioning for redress of grievances.
McCallister stated that many persons have been called "out of order," but not either escorted out or barred from reentering the chamber.