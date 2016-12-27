Huntington City Charter Participating Writer Arrested Outside Council Chambers

 Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 23:25 Updated 38 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Long time activist and name-calling Tom McCallister has been arrested. However, the why depends on the source.

An officer said that McCallister threatened a cop with his standard take them outside statement.  He has been charged with obstruction of a government official. A Cabell County Magistrate released him on a personal recognizance bond.

McCallister left the chambers during the 57% increase to in his words "use the bathroom." He said that officers refused to let him back in the chamber stating he had been called "out of order."

He responded that he had more to say under the First Amendment petitioning for redress of grievances.

McCallister stated that many persons have been called "out of order," but not either escorted out or barred from reentering the chamber.

 

