Huntington City Charter Participating Writer Arrested Outside Council Chambers

Long time activist and name-calling Tom McCallister has been arrested. However, the why depends on the source.

An officer said that McCallister threatened a cop with his standard take them outside statement. He has been charged with obstruction of a government official. A Cabell County Magistrate released him on a personal recognizance bond.

McCallister left the chambers during the 57% increase to in his words "use the bathroom." He said that officers refused to let him back in the chamber stating he had been called "out of order."