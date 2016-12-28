Most read
- Steel of WV Sues Sanitary Board, Huntington City Council; Document Downloads Available
- Huntington City Charter Participating Writer Arrested Outside Council Chambers
- Radiation Mutations & Cancers in North Carolina Photographs and Diagrams Fukushima & Nuclear Power
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- What's the cost of removing trash, sludge and Improved Waste Treatment? Operations Mean 57% Sewer Increase over 3 Years
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Last Huntington Council Meeting May Spur Controversy
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Huntington Police Make 8 Yule Arrests
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
Council Moments and Swearing In IMAGES
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 04:36 by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
New and re-elected council members present were sworn in following the meeting. They include: Mark Bates, Rebecca Thacker, Tom McGuffin, Joyce Clark, Tonia K. Paige, and Mike Shockley.
Check out images from the gallery, council members, and speakers at the Dec. 27 meeting.