Council Moments and Swearing In IMAGES

Huntington's lame duck council sent 2016 out with a bang by passing a $10,000 raise for Mayor Steve Williams, approving a new non-exclusive franchise agreement with Comcast, and approving the 57% sewer hike after lengthy debate --- both procedural and on the merits.

New and re-elected council members present were sworn in following the meeting. They include: Mark Bates, Rebecca Thacker, Tom McGuffin, Joyce Clark, Tonia K. Paige, and Mike Shockley.

