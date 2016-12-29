BREAKING NEWS ... Huntington Police Apparently Fear 76-Year-Old Man; Hearing Jan 5 @ 1:30 p.m.

Following the arrest of Tom McCallister at the Tuesday Huntington City Council meeting for disorderly conduct and obstruction of a governmental official, an officer has filed for a protective order that would prevent McCallister from exercising his First Amendment rights. The officer had a weapon on him at the time of the incident.

After McCallister left the chamber to use the restroom, "They [the police allegedly] formed a human chain blocking entrance to any door," McCallister said

"They knew I was coming and they ambushed my ass. Do you feel the police can keep me out of a council meeting? There is no written law for violating Robert's Rules of Order?"

Councilman Scott Caserta indicated that officers had swarmed around the exit doors each time McCallister spoke at the meeting, not simply when the sanitary increase debate turned to name calling related to interpretation of a motion to "table."

Although McCallister had been ruled out of order by Chairman Mark Bates, council member Joyce Clark raised in her seat in a moment of anger. No point of order was initiated against her.

Bates did not bar McCallister from the meeting. Previously, a removal from the meeting --- rather than preventing further comment on a topic --- had been done after a majority vote of sitting council members. The action would have removed the individual for that meeting, not permanently.

An officer previously told HNN that McCallister had been arrested for disruptive behavior and threatening a government official. A magistrate released him on his own recognizance.

McCallister has been a routine often disrespectful, telling it like he thinks, name-caller, during public comment portions of council meetings. He vigorously defends the City Charter (as written) and has been a continuous thorn in the side of the current and previous administrations. He typically speaks from past history and defends a strict interpretation of the charter. Unfortunately, the former candidate for Mayor typically challenges the council chair who declines to answer questions. This leads to McCallister spouting boisterous retorts that are reminiscent of high school bullies, rather than serious threats of harm.

He will celebrate his 76th birthday in a few days. He is currently in remission suffering from lymphatic leukemia.

PROTECTIVE ORDER

As for the protective order, they are normally obtained when an individual fears for their life or fears immediate harm. City Attorney Scott Damron obtained one against McCallister for a finger pointing styled threat this summer. The parties eventually agreed that McCallister could come to City Hall, but not enter the city attorney's office.

McCallister told HNN that a contingent of about six officers with back up cars nearby served him Thursday afternoon. "Do they need that many (officers) to protect them from a 76 year old invalid?"

The passionate city activist has a penchant for angrily asking that an opponent meet him outside or in the alley to settle the dispute with fists.

During a phone call, the former councilman who helped pen the city charter, changed the topic, back to the Sanitary fee increase.

"Why had not council members been informed about the Huntington Sanitary Board immediate budget woes, McCallister asked?

Mayor Williams pushed the urgency button when telling council and the public that without an increase residents would not be able to flush their toilets.

JEAN DEAN, SHOCKEY DRIVE PRECEDENT

Historically, the actions of the HSB have a precedent.

Recalling his time as a council member McCallister stated, "I want people to knnw what's going on. It goes back to the Jean Dean high rolling clique . When she was in office, 80 city employees were transferred to the Sanitary Board payroll to get them off the general fund budget, as the HSB had an excessive [ $10 million dollar] cash balance, which needed to be spent down. This is what started the Shockey Lane controversy," McCallister explained.

EDITOR'S NOTE: These events led to the founding of Huntington News Net to counter cloudy reporting in the Herald Dispatch. HNN has requested documents from the auditor's office of the State of WV related to the historic dispute.



At that time "the waste treatment plant planned to go from chlorine to ultra violet treatment" McCallister said. The shift would have added one million dollars to costs. The matter did not reach council for a vote.

Finally, McCallister pointed out that Wes Leake introduced himself to council as the "executive director" of HSB. However, his promotion has not been presented to or approved by Huntington City Council. Lou Akers passed away earlier this month. HSB employees told a council committee that Akers had been a champion for putting his finger in the dike to tighten the ship and put off increasing fees.

McCallister said the hearing is scheduled for Jan 5, 2016 (sic) in Magistrate Court, which prompted a cynical remark. It is assumed that the hearing is Jan. 5, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.