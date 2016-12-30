"Harassed" McCallister, Others Ask: Time to Change to Commission Form of Municipal Government?

After his arrest for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the Tuesday City Council meeting, McCallister told HNN exclusively that he's considering circulating a petition to create a new city charter. He and Davis had expressed strong concerns to the increased Sanitary fee. McCallister projected that the garbage fee will go upward too.

Tom McCallister and Steve Davis both ran for Mayor of Huntington. McCallister beat Davis in the primary but fell to Steve Williams in the general election.

A member of the charter committee that switched from a city manager to strong mayor form of government, McCallister, Davis and others plan a town meeting. The object: Start a petition (10% of in city voters in last election) creating a new charter review board with the intent of altering the form of government and tweaking aspects of the current charter.

"We need to reorganize the city," McCallister said, referring to a conversation with Davis who agrees.

"It's obvious we have to take action," McCallister said pointing to the exodus of residents from Huntington.

Under a commission form of government , a specified number of commissions ( often five to seven) would be elected at large. They would have combined legislative and executive duties, thus replacing both the Mayor and City Council. Each elected commissioner is responsible for the administration of one branch of municipal business, such as public safety, public works, and finance.

However, those signing a petition would be only asking for the first step --- elect a committee to rework the City Charter. McCallister explained that once the signatures are certified, a special election would be called.

"We don't want to grow government," he added.

A member of Huntington City Council from 2001-2004, the outspoken activist suggested that a consequence be added to the charter providing mandatory proceedings for violation of the charter. Other objectives could be alter some "may's" (discretionary) to "shall's"(mandatory).

McCallister cited a litany of mistakes under the mayor/council form of government, beginning with Mayor Jean Dean. Most concerned "non-transparency as a way to cover themselves."

He said that during the Dean administration the Huntington Sanitary Board had a balance on hand of about $10 million dollars. Unable to qualify for capital project loans, the HSB began spending down. "The Inwood/Shockey Drive project depleted the balance," McCallister said.

Later, when the budget crisis hit under Mayor Felinton , the City faced numerous instances of not having enough funds to make payroll. As a council member, McCallister recommended that the city borrow funds from the HSB account to cover gaps. Calling those times "desperate straits, " the 76-year-old resident mused, "maybe we should have gone bankrupt."

The State of West Virginia allowed Huntington to run on an operating budget with a three percent deficit, but 16 police officers had to be laid off. Looking back, those layoffs are deemed the beginning of when the city fell from "safe" to one that has been plagued by crimes , specifically drug dealing.

McCallister disagreed that the lay offs resulted in the crime rate increase. "We could have called in the West Virginia State Police," he said.

Referring to the current administration, he described circumstance where the "upper class tells the lower classes how much money they can make." As an example, he cited workers at Steel of WV, who without a college degree and with substantial overtime, can make about $100,000 a year.

Steel of WV has filed a complaint in Cabell County Circuit Court to block the HSB fee increase.